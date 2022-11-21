Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Joseph Reno, 60, of Dayton, was arrested for public indecency. Dalton Thompson, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and operating with the number of the former owner. INCIDENT/ARREST. At approximately 6 p.m., the police department responded to the...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly
Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
Record-Herald
Two robberies reported in city
Police recently responded to two alleged robberies in the City of Washington Court House — with an arrest made in one incident and an ongoing investigation in the other. On Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway station on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle on State Route 41 right before officers arrived on the scene.
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
Times Gazette
Day sworn in as Hillsboro auditor
Pictured (l-r) being sworn in Wednesday is new Hillsboro Auditor Patty Day. Also pictured are her husband Herb Day (center) and Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha performing the ceremony.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
Anthony Kearns wanted in double homicide
A name has been released concerning the shooting suspect in the double homicide of Abraham Pucheta, age 40, and Javier Luna, age 35. The suspect is Anthony L Kearns, 25, of Portsmouth. Kearns is under a supervision period of three years and seven months, which began September 18, 2021 after a 2018 robbery in which he was released on November 03, 2022.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
UPDATE: Victim accidentally hit propane tank that exploded in Warren County
CLARKSVILLE — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m. (Nov. 24) The male who suffered burn injuries in Wednesday night’s propane explosion in Clarksville inadvertently hit the tank while he was breaking up kindling for a fire, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The male, identified as the homeowner,...
Ohio woman arrested after meth found in vehicle
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Clarion Road after receiving a call that two people were passed out in a vehicle near the roadway. A woman, identified as Amanda Ball, 41, of Vinton, Ohio, […]
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court report
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Felon Caught with Stolen Gun After Posting on Snapchat
Chillicothe – A 21-year-old who is on probation was busted with firearms in his home after posting on Snapchat. According to the Chillicothe police department, the detectives were called after probation notified them of a potential investigation on a video they received. In the video according to the report Wesley Caplinger, who isn’t allowed to have firearms had a prior conviction for Felonious Assault, shows the man showing off hidden places where he had guns in his house that included an AR-15 in his closet, and a handgun on his shelf. With this new information, Chillicothe police were able to do a home check due to the man being on probation already, and search for illegal items.
sciotopost.com
Breaking -Serious Crash in Ross County, Helicopter Requested
Ross County – Several people are injured after a serious crash in Ross County around 7 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3101 Polk Hollow road in Chillicothe. The two-vehicle crash has one vehicle on its side and several people injured with two that are entrapped.
WLWT 5
Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a serious crash just outside of Chillicothe. The call came in shortly after 7:00 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Polk Hollow Road. According to initial reports, there were multiple injuries in the crash. Medflight was requested...
‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
Fox 19
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a semi tractor-trailer and farm tractor in Wayne Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi tractor-trailer combination and a farm tractor were both headed southbound on U.S Route 42 shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers...
Comments / 0