East Hampton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tbrnewsmedia.com

Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season

On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
LAKE GROVE, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
SAYVILLE, NY
therealdeal.com

Owner open to selling former department store land to East Hampton

The owner of land once occupied by a Stern’s department store and the East Hampton Riding Academy is willing to trade it to the town…for the right price. Greg McCord submitted a proposal to subdivide the land at 350 Pantigo Road into three residential lots, 27East reported. Under town building guidelines, the owner can build three homes of up to 6,500 square feet across the four-acre patch.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
FAIRFIELD, CT
danspapers.com

Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
MANORVILLE, NY
27east.com

27Speaks: Lawmaker Makes Music

Jay Schneiderman, the current Southampton Town supervisor and a former Suffolk County legislator and East Hampton supervisor, has long had a passion other than politics: music. Recently, a song that Schneiderman wrote in collaboration with Grammy nominee Matt White debuted on an episode of “The Bachelorette” and was heard by some 25 million viewers of the ABC reality show. Schneiderman and White join the editors and reporter Kitty Merrill on the podcast to discuss their musical careers and how they came to work together, and they share a few original songs as well.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Islip, NY

Located on the south shore of Long Island, the town of Islip is in Suffolk County, New York, and is the 4th most populous town in the state. As of 2010, the town had a population of 335,543, including the hamlets, villages, and other community residents under its jurisdiction. Named...
ISLIP, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Shelter Pet of the Week: Luke

This week’s shelter pet is Luke, a fox hound mix waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home. This lovely boy was a pandemic puppy, adopted out of boredom without the effort or knowledge needed to make him a healthy and happy dog. Luke has had no socialization and lived in a chaotic environment where he spent most of his time locked away on his own. He is a sweet boy that needs a patient home that can socialize and expose him to the world. He may have food aggression with other animals and he shows no interest in other animals at the shelter except concern.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Village Hires Outside Firm To Assess Impact of Liberty Gardens

The Southampton Village Board took care of several important pieces of business on Monday night, November 21, including the passage of a resolution to have an outside engineering firm conduct... more. Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of November 24

EAST HAMPTON — Two rolls of electrical wire, valued at $7,200, an exhaust fan valued at $1,200 and a work ladder valued at $1,100, were reported stolen from a van... more. SPRINGS — Town Police were called by the owner of a Three Mile Harbor Road business on October 4 to reports of an unwanted guest. According to police, the store owner said a man had taken $13 in items from the business and got into an argument with the owner when he returned to pay for them and left without paying for the items again. The store owner asked that the man not be allowed to return to the store. Police advised the alleged thief that he would be charged with trespass if he went back there again. NORTHWEST — ... 16 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Sagaponack Regains No. 2 Spot on Most Expensive Zip Codes List

Sagaponack’s 11962 has reclaimed the No. 2 spot on PropertyShark’s annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. With a median home price of $5.75 million,... more. A traditional compound sold in Remsenburg for $400,000 over the asking price after a bidding ... 21...
SAGAPONACK, NY

