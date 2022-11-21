EAST HAMPTON — Two rolls of electrical wire, valued at $7,200, an exhaust fan valued at $1,200 and a work ladder valued at $1,100, were reported stolen from a van... more. SPRINGS — Town Police were called by the owner of a Three Mile Harbor Road business on October 4 to reports of an unwanted guest. According to police, the store owner said a man had taken $13 in items from the business and got into an argument with the owner when he returned to pay for them and left without paying for the items again. The store owner asked that the man not be allowed to return to the store. Police advised the alleged thief that he would be charged with trespass if he went back there again. NORTHWEST — ... 16 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO