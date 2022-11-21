Read full article on original website
Why Buffalo got so much snow last weekend
This article was originally featured on The Conversation. It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm, like the Buffalo area saw over the weekend, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called...
Hazardous Weather Warning, Flooding Is Possible This Weekend In WNY
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Buffalo and Western New York this weekend. Buffalo and WNY were pummeled with snow during the historic lake effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service Eastern Region provided updated totals as of 1 pm yesterday, Sunday, November 21, 2022,
More Than 80 Inches Of Snow Covered Western New York In Historic ‘Lake-Effect Snowstorm’
More than 80 inches of snow covered western New York late last week in a historic lake-effect snowstorm, shattering record amounts for a 24-hour period in the area. When comparing Buffalo to NYC, Buffalo received approximately more than double the snowfall that NYC receives on average in an entire season in recent years in just a matter of days, according to The National Weather Service. A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo just after 11p.m. on Saturday, November 19, warning residents of a band of heavy snow accompanied by high winds, creating what they referred to as a “burst of snow” in Western New York. Erie County, which includes Buffalo, experienced its largest-ever amount of snowfall in a 24-hour period Saturday, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who tweeted:
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
Buffalo couple digs out of 'snowy mountain' after historic lake-effect snowstorm
Mike and Katherine Bundt probably never expected to climb a snowy mountain outside their Buffalo-area home, but that’s exactly what they had to do last week to clear the feet of snow from their home.
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
City officials voice frustrations over GPS tracking tool on snow removal
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo introduced its new GPS tracking tool for snow plows during last week’s snowstorm, but leaders say there were some problems with the system. News 4 received reports of the maps not updating, and roads being marked as plowed when they were not. “I think it was literally […]
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
West Seneca prepares for flooding as it continues to cleanup from a massive snowstorm
West Seneca was hammered harder than most other communities by this recent storm. Just a drive through the town shows snow piled everywhere, even next to the Town Hall. The problem is that the town has a long history of flooding problem areas and the weather forecast is for warmer weather, the Thanksgiving kind of warmer weather.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Totally Buffalo Store opening 5th location, on Black Friday in Niagara Falls
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
Niagara daredevil history lives on at Oakwood Cemetery
Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls is the final resting place for several influential families whose contributions to growth and development of the Niagara region are significant.
“I’ve never seen anything like it”: Kaisertown finally sees snowplows
KAISERTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The clean-up has only just begun in the City of Buffalo. Officials say 95 percent of the city’s streets have had at least one snow plow pass down them. They say crews plan to finish the final five percent by the end of the night. Neighbors in Kaisertown are among the […]
