villages-news.com
Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack
A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
villages-news.com
Summerfield man tracked down in theft of couple’s belongings from storage unit
A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit. The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.
Florida woman accused of dumping BBQ sauce on car, slams deputies hand
A Gainesville woman has been arrested after being accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Chief participates in youth mentoring program
Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and his “Little Brother,” also named Michael, recently visited a local family farm where they enjoyed multiple outdoor activities including mini golf, a hayride, and a maze. This latest outing was part of the ‘Bigs in Blue’ mentoring program, which matches children with...
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
WCJB
Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police chase down suspect in stolen car
Lady Lake police chased down a suspect in a stolen car who fled on foot after ditching the vehicle. Joshua David Harmon, 44, of Winter Garden, was driving the white 2014 Chevy Impala at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when it was spotted by an officer on Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been snatched from the nearby Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
villages-news.com
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office shares safety tips for holiday shoppers
With Thanksgiving now over and Christmas just a month away, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has compiled a list of tips to help keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “We are sure that a lot of you are ready to go through the store ads so you can plan your Black Friday shopping adventure,” stated MCSO on its Facebook page. The sheriff’s office encourages all Marion County shoppers to follow these safety tips:
Independent Florida Alligator
Hawthorne man arrested for threatening police
Editor’s note: This article includes mentions of a suicidal episode. A Hawthorne man was arrested Monday for threatening to hurt police officers if they didn’t kill him. Michael Garrett, 69, is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, according to court records. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man on pretrial diversion arrested for possessing identification for six different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaden Devaughn Mavin, 19, was arrested last night and charged with six counts of possessing identification for another person, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and unlawful possession of the personal identification of five or more people. At about 11:00...
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man with history of violence jailed after alleged attack on wife
A Lady Lake man with a history of violence was jailed after an alleged attack on his wife. The wife of 50-year-old Joseph Michael O’Keefe fled last week to the Lady Lake Police Department where she told officers that her husband had wrestled her into a headlock. She said the attack resulted from an argument over O’Keefe’s drinking.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
ocala-news.com
OPD employees donate 50 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need
Ocala Police Department employees donated their holiday bonus checks on Tuesday to provide 50 Thanksgiving dinners to local families in need. Each year, the City of Ocala gives OPD employees a $30 check to help cover the cost of their Thanksgiving meal. This year, as well as in previous years, OPD employees opted instead to donate their money so that other families could enjoy a nice holiday meal.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
