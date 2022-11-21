ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

The program allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges with an award of up to $50,000 for the winning idea. Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first. Updated: 9 hours ago. The request to determine the hospital system's security policy comes after a shot...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KAKE TV

Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman pleads guilty in 2020 homicide

A Wichita woman has pleaded no contest to her alleged role in a 2020 drug-related homicide. Twenty-two-year-old Ariana Cook pleaded no contest this week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. Cook was one of four people arrested in connection with the death of 47-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Gaige Patrick

Teenager Gaige Patrick was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. According to advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved, he was last seen on North Litchfield Street – an area close to 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita. GAIGE PATRICK. Missing...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard

Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. The majors being cut include music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. Experts explain dangers of leaving...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy