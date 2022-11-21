Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed
Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text. They walked away disappointed. Some say delegates at the COP27 summit missed a key opportunity to acknowledge the connection between the twin climate and nature crises, which many believe have been treated separately for too long.
Phys.org
A light-powered catalyst could be key for hydrogen economy
Rice University researchers have engineered a key light-activated nanomaterial for the hydrogen economy. Using only inexpensive raw materials, a team from Rice's Laboratory for Nanophotonics, Syzygy Plasmonics Inc. and Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment created a scalable catalyst that needs only the power of light to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen fuel.
Fortune
The Global Methane Pledge could be our only realistic chance to slow down climate change within a few years–but time is already running out
Methane is responsible for a third of the increase in global temperatures since pre-industrial times. Here's how cow feed and space lasers can help.
Phys.org
Tracing changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture
A large team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Italy has used DNA found in the dental calculus of ancient peoples to help trace changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture in Italy over thousands of years. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes their study of calcified plaque found on the teeth of people living during the Copper, Neolithic and Paleolithic Ages to learn more about changes wrought by a move from hunting for food to growing it.
Phys.org
Report lays bare Australia's 'sobering' climate challenge
Rising temperatures are fuelling widespread environmental degradation across Australia and supercharging natural disasters, according to a government report released Wednesday in the wake of flash floods on the country's east coast. The State of the Climate report found global warming was also slowly melting Australia's fragile alpine regions while contributing...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Camden Chat
It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth
It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
Phys.org
How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
Phys.org
Opinion: How the fossil fuel lobby crowded out calls for climate justice at COP27
COP27 has just wrapped up. Despite much excitement over a new fund to address "loss and damage" caused by climate change, there is also anger about perceived backsliding on commitments to lower emissions and phase out fossil fuels. As an academic expert in climate justice who went along this year,...
Phys.org
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Facial recognition technology is mostly associated with uses such as surveillance and the authentication of human faces, but scientists believe they've found a new use for it—saving seals. A research team at Colgate University has developed SealNet, a database of seal faces created by taking pictures of dozens of...
Phys.org
Take climate-changing aerosols seriously, scientists say
The dangerous impacts of aerosol changes on vulnerable regions should have been a priority at COP27 after climate policymakers agreed a breakthrough deal to support these parts of the world, scientists have claimed. Writing in the journal Nature, the team of researchers including Dr. Laura Wilcox of the University of...
Phys.org
Can we protect Earth from space weather?
In early September 1859, the Northern Lights could suddenly be seen as far south as the Caribbean. The cause was a geomagnetic solar storm—specifically a coronal mass ejection, now dubbed the Carrington Event, after the astronomer who recorded it. The solar eruption reached Earth in 17.6 hours, with disturbances...
Phys.org
Astronomers observe intra-group light—the elusive glow between distant galaxies
An international team of astronomers have turned a new technique onto a group of galaxies and the faint light between them—known as 'intra-group light'—to characterize the stars that dwell there. Lead author of the study published in MNRAS, Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla from the School of Physics at UNSW...
Phys.org
Limiting global warming now can preserve valuable freshwater
Snowcapped mountains not only look majestic, they're also vital to a delicate ecosystem that has existed for tens of thousands of years. Mountain water runoff and snowmelt flows down to streams, rivers, lakes, and oceans—and today, around a quarter of the world depends on these natural "water towers" to replenish downstream reservoirs and groundwater aquifers for urban water supplies, agricultural irrigation, and ecosystem support.
Phys.org
COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Phys.org
State of the climate: What Australians need to know about major new report
The latest State of the Climate report is out, and there's not much good news for Australians. Our climate has warmed by an average 1.47℃ since national records began, bringing the continent close to the 1.5℃ limit the Paris Agreement hoped would never be breached. When global average warming reaches this milestone, some of Earth's natural systems are predicted to suffer catastrophic damage.
Phys.org
COP27's 'loss and damage' fund for developing countries could be a breakthrough—or another empty climate promise
Developing nations were justifiably jubilant at the close of COP27 as negotiators from wealthy countries around the world agreed for the first time to establish a dedicated "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable countries harmed by climate change. It was an important and hard fought acknowledgment of the damage—and of...
Phys.org
NASA's Europa Clipper gets its wheels for traveling in deep space
The enormous spacecraft that will head to Jupiter's moon Europa uses four large reaction wheels to help keep it oriented. Just as NASA's Mars rovers rely on robust wheels to roam the Red Planet and conduct science, some orbiters rely on wheels, too—in this case, reaction wheels—to stay pointed in the right direction. Engineers and technicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California recently installed four reaction wheels on Europa Clipper, which will rely on them during its journey at Jupiter's icy moon Europa.
Phys.org
James Webb Space Telescope reveals an exoplanet atmosphere as never seen before
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has just scored another first: a detailed molecular and chemical portrait of a distant world's skies. The telescope's array of highly sensitive instruments was trained on the atmosphere of a "hot Saturn"—a planet about as massive as Saturn orbiting a star some 700 light-years away—known as WASP-39 b. While JWST and other space telescopes, including Hubble and Spitzer, have previously revealed isolated ingredients of this broiling planet's atmosphere, the new readings provide a full menu of atoms, molecules, and even signs of active chemistry and clouds.
