Little Rock, AR

13News Now

Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda

Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.  While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Meet Chesapeake’s new Chief of Police

CHESAPEAKE – City Manager Christopher Price has announced the. appointment of Mark G. Solesky as Chesapeake’s new Chief of Police. A veteran of more than 35 years service to the City, Solesky has most. recently served as Acting Chief, following the retirement of former Police. Chief Kelvin L....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings. Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home

31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. The suspect also took his own life, police say. Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB man sentenced for illegal firearm after threats to law enforcement

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis for possessing a firearm as a felon after making threats to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said. Thomas Liddle,...
NORFOLK, VA

