americanmilitarynews.com
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center died by suicide this month
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center have died by suicide in recent weeks. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine confirmed the rash of suicides Monday, which occurred throughout the month of November. All three sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk....
Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
NBC12
Va. lawmakers react to Chesapeake Walmart shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State and local leaders are speaking out following the deadly shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night.
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Meet Chesapeake’s new Chief of Police
CHESAPEAKE – City Manager Christopher Price has announced the. appointment of Mark G. Solesky as Chesapeake’s new Chief of Police. A veteran of more than 35 years service to the City, Solesky has most. recently served as Acting Chief, following the retirement of former Police. Chief Kelvin L....
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings. Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the...
Gallery: Mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
Authorities say 7 people, including the suspect, are dead following a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home
31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
National, state, and local officials express heartbreak following deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
State and local officials expressed their heartbreak following a mass shooting that took the lives of 6 people at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. The suspect is also dead.
WAVY News 10
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard opens state-of-the-art barge, new Micro Market
Two new facilities are now open at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the hopes of improving the quality of life for sailors and civilians.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. The suspect also took his own life, police say. Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the...
wfirnews.com
Calls for gun legislation after Chesapeake Wal-Mart fatal shootings
The legislator who presides over Virginia’s Senate if the Lt. Governor is absent says the overnight fatal Wal-Mart shootings in Chesapeake says she’ll be submitting new gun legislation in the upcoming session. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WAVY News 10
VB man sentenced for illegal firearm after threats to law enforcement
NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis for possessing a firearm as a felon after making threats to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said. Thomas Liddle,...
WAVY News 10
Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass …. WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY Weather Evening Update | November 23, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater...
'It's disheartening' | Sentara doctors and nurses work around the clock to save lives
NORFOLK, Va. — It's a tragic scene that doctors and nurses say they prepare to take on at any moment but hope to never face. Seven people died in the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night, including the shooter. Seven others got hurt, according to hospital leaders.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Police ID victims, suspect; manifesto found
10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that took the lives of six people plus the gunman Tuesday evening.
