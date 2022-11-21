Read full article on original website
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russia Releases Incredibly Detailed Views Of Its Massive ‘Satan’ Missile
Russia state media via Dmitry KornevThe R-36M2, also known as the SS-18 Satan, is a giant ICBM that is still in frontline service with Russian strategic forces.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Jeopardy After Ukraine Strike—U.K.
Russia's prized Black Sea Fleet has sustained major losses since the Ukraine war began in February.
Putin was repeatedly snubbed at an international summit of countries meant to be Russia's friends
Armenia's leader repeatedly snubbed Vladimir Putin at summit of post-Soviet nations, including by awkwardly avoiding him at a group photo.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
Russian regional leaders wrote to Putin demanding he stop mobilizing reservists to fight in Ukraine, as chatter about a second draft intensifies
Rumors abound in Russian circles that a second wave of call-ups will begin in December 2022 and January 2023.
EU declares Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism', a move it hopes could make it easier to put Putin on trial
EU parliament members voted in favor of designating Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism" with 494 votes in support, 58 against, and 44 abstentions.
Business Insider
Putin ally says he sent EU Parliament a stained sledgehammer after it branded Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
The European Parliament declared Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" on Wednesday. Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin responded by saying that he had sent the EU a sledgehammer. It is unclear whether the EU received the sledgehammer, which had fake blood stains on it. An ally of Russian President Vladimir...
Putin 'Hiding' from Mothers and Wives of Russian Soldiers—Anti-War Group
Ahead of a planned meeting between the president and conscripts' families, one mother and campaigner asked whether Putin had the courage to talk to "women who aren't in your pocket."
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Putin Gets Rare Praise for His War With the West
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized NATO's actions, but one war expert believes the meeting to be an effort at bravado.
Turkey hints new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint
ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, as Syrian forces denounced new airstrikes and Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Turkey should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers. Lavrentyev — whose country is a strong ally of the Syrian government — expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory.” Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces later said fresh Turkish airstrikes on Tuesday struck a base the group shares with the U.S.-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State group. The base is just outside the town of Qamishli, 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Turkish border. Two SDF fighters were killed and three were wounded, the group said.
The Jewish Press
North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon
North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.
Russia's justice ministry adds Meta to 'extremist' list - Kommersant
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (META.O) to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Russian strikes risked ‘nuclear catastrophe’, says Ukraine energy chief; Moscow says 50 PoWs freed – as it happened
Head of Ukrainian nuclear power company says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station on diesel generators on Wednesday; Kyiv releases Russian PoWs
Xi Dominates G20 Talks With Biden in Pages of China's Leading Newspaper
The People's Daily depicted China's President Xi Jinping as a sought-after statesman who was finally returning to the world stage.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian strikes continue but poorly-equipped troops facing heavy casualties, UK says
UK Ministry of Defence says poorly trained and equipped reservists struggling on the ground in Ukraine
