World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
Ethiopian crop 'enset' identified as climate coping strategy in drought-prone regions
In a new study published in the journal Plants, People, Planet, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, the Natural Resources Institute (NRI) of the University of Greenwich, UK, the Alliance of Bioversity International & CIAT (the International Center for Tropical Agriculture), and Hawassa University, Ethiopia, have found that smallholder farmers in Ethiopia grow more of the indigenous crop Ensete ventricosum in the direct aftermath of severe droughts as a means of bolstering food security.
Pocket feature shared by deadly coronaviruses could lead to pan-coronavirus antiviral treatment
Scientists have discovered why some coronaviruses are more likely to cause severe disease, which has remained a mystery until now. Researchers of the University of Bristol-led study, published in Science Advances today (November 23), say their findings could lead to the development of a pan-coronavirus treatment to defeat all coronaviruses—from the 2002 SARS-CoV outbreak to omicron, the current variant of SARS-CoV-2, as well as dangerous variants that may emerge in future.
COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed
Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text. They walked away disappointed. Some say delegates at the COP27 summit missed a key opportunity to acknowledge the connection between the twin climate and nature crises, which many believe have been treated separately for too long.
Less intensively managed grasslands have higher plant diversity and better soil health, research shows for first time
Researchers have shown—for the first time—that less intensively managed British grazed grasslands have on average 50% more plant species and better soil health than intensively managed grassland. The new study could help farmers increase both biodiversity and soil health, including the amount of carbon in the soil of the British countryside.
Increased grazing pressure threatens the most arid rangelands
A new study published in Science reports results from the first-ever global field assessment of the ecological impacts of grazing in drylands. An international research team has found that grazing can have positive effects on ecosystem services, particularly in species-rich rangelands, but these effects turn to negative under a warmer climate.
Popular strategies for reducing gasoline use aren't getting a chance to work
Around the world, governments have widely attempted two strategies meant to reduce the use of gasoline by making it more expensive. One is implementing taxes in order to raise the price that consumers pay at the pump; the other is cutting back on the longstanding subsidies that governments have provided to producers, with the goal of making gas more costly for companies to sell.
UK government 'misleading public' about modern slavery, new research claims
Experts from the University of Manchester have claimed that the government is misleading the public by claiming that modern slavery can be eradicated by toughening up border controls and extending sentence lengths for offenders. Modern slavery refers broadly to crimes of exploitation—usually committed for commercial gain—and includes sexual exploitation, domestic...
COP27's 'loss and damage' fund for developing countries could be a breakthrough—or another empty climate promise
Developing nations were justifiably jubilant at the close of COP27 as negotiators from wealthy countries around the world agreed for the first time to establish a dedicated "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable countries harmed by climate change. It was an important and hard fought acknowledgment of the damage—and of...
Low-cost sensor records the level of rivers
Researchers at the University of Bonn have developed a method that allows the water level of rivers to be monitored around the clock. The cost-effective sensor is for instance suitable for area-wide flood warning systems. The study has been published in the journal Water Resources Research. There is a wide...
Water wars: Causes and possible solutions
Will today's wars over oil be over water in the future? For years this question has been at the heart of a scientific debate on the causes of these wars and how they should be studied. A study published in the prestigious Nature Sustainability by a group of researchers from...
Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination
A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
Tracing changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture
A large team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Italy has used DNA found in the dental calculus of ancient peoples to help trace changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture in Italy over thousands of years. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes their study of calcified plaque found on the teeth of people living during the Copper, Neolithic and Paleolithic Ages to learn more about changes wrought by a move from hunting for food to growing it.
Climate plays large role in carbon release from streams, researchers find
There is a less obvious source of carbon emissions than cars and factories: rivers and streams. Inland waters release carbon in the atmosphere, but their contributions depend on their concentration of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) from minerals and other sources. But what factors impact DIC concentrations? A team of Penn State engineers has now determined that both water discharge—or the volume of water flowing through a river or stream—and climate itself may have significant influence.
Plastic in foraminifera and possible consequences for the environment
Single-celled organisms with calcareous shells, called foraminifera, contribute significantly to the formation of sand deposited on beaches, islands and coastal areas. Researchers at the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT) have now found for the first time that foraminifera can take up tiny plastic particles and incorporate them into their calcareous shells. The results were published in Scientific Reports and Limnology and Oceanography Letters.
Report lays bare Australia's 'sobering' climate challenge
Rising temperatures are fuelling widespread environmental degradation across Australia and supercharging natural disasters, according to a government report released Wednesday in the wake of flash floods on the country's east coast. The State of the Climate report found global warming was also slowly melting Australia's fragile alpine regions while contributing...
State of the climate: What Australians need to know about major new report
The latest State of the Climate report is out, and there's not much good news for Australians. Our climate has warmed by an average 1.47℃ since national records began, bringing the continent close to the 1.5℃ limit the Paris Agreement hoped would never be breached. When global average warming reaches this milestone, some of Earth's natural systems are predicted to suffer catastrophic damage.
Take climate-changing aerosols seriously, scientists say
The dangerous impacts of aerosol changes on vulnerable regions should have been a priority at COP27 after climate policymakers agreed a breakthrough deal to support these parts of the world, scientists have claimed. Writing in the journal Nature, the team of researchers including Dr. Laura Wilcox of the University of...
Opinion: How the fossil fuel lobby crowded out calls for climate justice at COP27
COP27 has just wrapped up. Despite much excitement over a new fund to address "loss and damage" caused by climate change, there is also anger about perceived backsliding on commitments to lower emissions and phase out fossil fuels. As an academic expert in climate justice who went along this year,...
