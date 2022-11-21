Read full article on original website
Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed
Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text. They walked away disappointed. Some say delegates at the COP27 summit missed a key opportunity to acknowledge the connection between the twin climate and nature crises, which many believe have been treated separately for too long.
State of the climate: What Australians need to know about major new report
The latest State of the Climate report is out, and there's not much good news for Australians. Our climate has warmed by an average 1.47℃ since national records began, bringing the continent close to the 1.5℃ limit the Paris Agreement hoped would never be breached. When global average warming reaches this milestone, some of Earth's natural systems are predicted to suffer catastrophic damage.
COP27's 'loss and damage' fund for developing countries could be a breakthrough—or another empty climate promise
Developing nations were justifiably jubilant at the close of COP27 as negotiators from wealthy countries around the world agreed for the first time to establish a dedicated "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable countries harmed by climate change. It was an important and hard fought acknowledgment of the damage—and of...
Adapting to a hotter planet has never been more important, and progress edged forward at COP27
As the COP27 climate summit drew to a close over the weekend, it's important to acknowledge that progress was made on climate adaptation—even if more can be done. "Climate adaptation" is a term for how countries adapt to the impacts of climate change. It could be, for instance, by strengthening infrastructure to better withstand disasters, moving towns out of floodplains, or transforming the agriculture sector to minimize food insecurity.
Opinion: COP27 will be remembered as a failure—here's what went wrong
Billed as "Africa's COP", the 27th UN climate change summit (otherwise known as COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, was expected to promote climate justice, as this is the continent most affected but least responsible for the climate crisis. Negotiations for a fund that would compensate developing countries for the loss and damage that climate change has wrought dominated the negotiations. In the early hours of Sunday morning, well past the Friday deadline, member states agreed to establish such a fund—a win for developing countries.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
What planting tomatoes shows us about climate change
There's a piece of gardening lore in my hometown which has been passed down for generations: never plant your tomatoes before Show Day, which, in Tasmania, is the fourth Saturday in October. If you're foolhardy enough to plant them earlier, your tomato seedlings will suffer during the cold nights and won't grow.
Witchcraft beliefs are widespread, highly variable around the world
A newly compiled dataset quantitatively captures witchcraft beliefs in countries around the world, enabling investigation of key factors associated with such beliefs. Boris Gershman of American University in Washington, D.C., presents these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 23, 2022. Numerous prior studies conducted around the world...
Report lays bare Australia's 'sobering' climate challenge
Rising temperatures are fuelling widespread environmental degradation across Australia and supercharging natural disasters, according to a government report released Wednesday in the wake of flash floods on the country's east coast. The State of the Climate report found global warming was also slowly melting Australia's fragile alpine regions while contributing...
How is climate change affecting the US? The government is preparing a nearly 1,700 page answer.
While the release of the fifth National Climate Assessment is still a year away, people across the country have two opportunities to contribute, either by commenting on a recently released draft or by submitting artwork to illustrate the report. The assessment, updated every four years, analyzes trends in global climate...
COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Ethiopian crop 'enset' identified as climate coping strategy in drought-prone regions
In a new study published in the journal Plants, People, Planet, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, the Natural Resources Institute (NRI) of the University of Greenwich, UK, the Alliance of Bioversity International & CIAT (the International Center for Tropical Agriculture), and Hawassa University, Ethiopia, have found that smallholder farmers in Ethiopia grow more of the indigenous crop Ensete ventricosum in the direct aftermath of severe droughts as a means of bolstering food security.
BLUETTI Unveiled Energy Storage System EP600 & B500 to Tackle Ongoing Energy Crisis
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- Electricity demand is predicted to grow rapidly as winter is coming soon. Under the rules introduced by Swiss government ordinance, buildings with gas heating systems can only warm rooms up to 19°C. However, it’s not just Switzerland bearing the brunt of the energy crisis. Europe’s largest economy recently announced a winter gas surcharge would come into effect in October. Many countries are gradually taking drastic measures to respond to the surging energy demand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005140/en/ Secure your home with BLUETTI backup power this winter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Surveys show public is willing to pay larger energy bills in solidarity with Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led to demonstrations and donations all over the world. The yellow-blue flag of Ukraine fluttered against the sky thousands of kilometers away. People raised money, and volunteers signed up to help refugees and provide shelter. This indicates that human solidarity with a place of...
Pandemic spike in social cohesion starting to decline in Australia, survey finds
Social cohesion in Australia increased during the pandemic but is now declining due to a weaker sense of pride, belonging and social justice, according to a major study led by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) as part of a new partnership with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute. The...
China’s 26-storey pig skyscraper ready to produce 1 million pigs a year
On the southern outskirts of Ezhou, a city in central China’s Hubei province, a giant apartment-style building overlooks the main road. But it is not for office workers or families. At 26 storeys it is by far the biggest single-building pig farm in the world, with a capacity to slaughter 1.2 million pigs a year.
Azerbaijan cancels Armenia talks, says Macron cannot take part
Nov 25 (Reuters) - President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that Azerbaijan did not want France to take part in its peace talks with Armenia, and called off a four-way meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council head Charles Michel in Brussels on Dec. 7.
Hong Kong airport launches new third runway
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s airport on Friday officially launched a new third runway which is expected to boost the city’s status as an aviation hub. The Airport Authority Hong Kong said about 140 flights a day are already using the new runway, which has been in operation since early July.
Submerged macrophyte biodiversity buffers impact of eutrophication stress on ecosystem functioning
Biodiversity conservation aims to preserve the ecosystem functions embedded in different species. The positive relationship between biodiversity and ecosystem functioning (BEF) has been proven in experiments. However, the relationship remains uncertain in the natural environment. The species number and distribution area of submerged macrophytes have suffered severe declines due to...
Ghana digitized its address system. Its failure offers lessons to other African countries creating smart cities
Smart urbanism is about using digital technologies to address urban problems. Across the continent, digital technologies and smart initiatives have been applied in myriad ways, including crime control, urban planning and traffic management. It hasn't always worked, however. Sometimes these initiatives have failed because the technologies weren't well integrated into...
