10 Black-Owned Brands For Black Friday Fashion Deals
Black Friday is almost here so, we found some deals you might be interested in. If you’re not the type to go out and hit the mall for your Black Friday deals, we understand (‘cause same). After years of having to wake up early on Friday morning or even heading out on Thanksgiving night, it’s time to take a seat while you shop.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Mall of America expecting thousands of shoppers on Black Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America is expecting thousands of people to take advantage of holiday deals on Black Friday.The Rands family was the first in line - arriving at the front doors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday."It was warmer, we did Thanksgiving lunch, and we decided let's let them go and experience it, and they've hung out and they've stuck it out," their mother said. The mall is also offering incentives to encourage in-person shopping; the first 200 people in line get a gift card valued at up to $500, and the first 4,000 people in line get a scratch-off ticket."It's more than just the deals -- this is a tradition," said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Mall of America. There are families that line up year after year, she said.In addition to the shopping, visitors will also see the mall decorated in the holiday spirit, and there will also be live entertainment. Santa will also be visiting with families.The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166.3 million people will go shopping this weekend.
Your Holiday Dollars Could Make Or Break Black-Owned Businesses This Year. Here Are 7 Easy Ways To #BuyBlackFriday
With African American spending power at a record $1.6 trillion last year, the holidays are an excellent opportunity to circulate those dollars in our communities. It’s a chilly Monday morning and Brianna Downing, the owner of Stoop & Stank tees, is taking a walk around her Philadelphia neighborhood as her car warms up in her driveway. During the ten-minute stroll, she prays, breathes in the fresh air, and meditates. It’s part of her daily self care ritual. For this entrepreneur, who single-handedly runs an e-commerce business, multitasking is the name of the game.
#ESSENCEApproved – Celebrate the Holiday Season with These Black-owned Brands
Here at ESSENCE, we launched a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters share their favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about. For November’s #ESSENCEApproved article, Pietrina Love, Director of Sales Activations at ESSENCE, shares how she’s preparing to celebrate...
Jayda Cheaves Offers Spelman Students Job Opportunities After GU Summit
The entrepreneur is bringing upcoming talent along for the ride at Waydamin. Jayda Cheaves is giving back to the community and we love to see it! The entrepreneur and influencer attended the GU Summit on November 5 at the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center in Atlanta, GA. The event celebrated the...
Beats Teams Up With Melody Ehsani For Exclusive Powerbeats Pro Collaboration
The designer added her personal touch to the limited-edition design. Beats by Dre is known for launching exclusive and fan-favorite collaborations. For its most recent project to date, the company teamed up with designer Melody Ehsani. Based in Los Angeles, Ehsani is known for being Foot Locker’s first woman creative...
Trend Alert: Motorcycle Jackets
We’ve been seeing this trend everywhere and wanted to let you know it's here to stay. The trend first appeared in the early aughts as every celebrity wore one, even on the red carpet. The high collar and plethora of ways to wear it make the racer jacket hopefully a mainstay from the trend cycle. Leather jackets are always taken out of storage when it starts getting cold, but we haven’t seen motorcycle jackets as a key layering piece in a minute. It can withstand the transition of fall to winter just as well as day to night.
