Pandemic spike in social cohesion starting to decline in Australia, survey finds
Social cohesion in Australia increased during the pandemic but is now declining due to a weaker sense of pride, belonging and social justice, according to a major study led by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) as part of a new partnership with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute. The...
Witchcraft beliefs are widespread, highly variable around the world
A newly compiled dataset quantitatively captures witchcraft beliefs in countries around the world, enabling investigation of key factors associated with such beliefs. Boris Gershman of American University in Washington, D.C., presents these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 23, 2022. Numerous prior studies conducted around the world...
Ethiopian crop 'enset' identified as climate coping strategy in drought-prone regions
In a new study published in the journal Plants, People, Planet, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, the Natural Resources Institute (NRI) of the University of Greenwich, UK, the Alliance of Bioversity International & CIAT (the International Center for Tropical Agriculture), and Hawassa University, Ethiopia, have found that smallholder farmers in Ethiopia grow more of the indigenous crop Ensete ventricosum in the direct aftermath of severe droughts as a means of bolstering food security.
China’s 26-storey pig skyscraper ready to produce 1 million pigs a year
On the southern outskirts of Ezhou, a city in central China’s Hubei province, a giant apartment-style building overlooks the main road. But it is not for office workers or families. At 26 storeys it is by far the biggest single-building pig farm in the world, with a capacity to slaughter 1.2 million pigs a year.
Less intensively managed grasslands have higher plant diversity and better soil health, research shows for first time
Researchers have shown—for the first time—that less intensively managed British grazed grasslands have on average 50% more plant species and better soil health than intensively managed grassland. The new study could help farmers increase both biodiversity and soil health, including the amount of carbon in the soil of the British countryside.
Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed
Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text. They walked away disappointed. Some say delegates at the COP27 summit missed a key opportunity to acknowledge the connection between the twin climate and nature crises, which many believe have been treated separately for too long.
Report lays bare Australia's 'sobering' climate challenge
Rising temperatures are fuelling widespread environmental degradation across Australia and supercharging natural disasters, according to a government report released Wednesday in the wake of flash floods on the country's east coast. The State of the Climate report found global warming was also slowly melting Australia's fragile alpine regions while contributing...
Money to grow: radical policy helps UK communities green their own spaces
‘Participatory budgets’ such as one project in east London are revitalising areas and improving accessibility
State of the climate: What Australians need to know about major new report
The latest State of the Climate report is out, and there's not much good news for Australians. Our climate has warmed by an average 1.47℃ since national records began, bringing the continent close to the 1.5℃ limit the Paris Agreement hoped would never be breached. When global average warming reaches this milestone, some of Earth's natural systems are predicted to suffer catastrophic damage.
Supporting an aging population experiencing homelessness
Improving supports for older adults who experience homelessness in three major Canadian cities is the focus of an ongoing study being led by Simon Fraser University adjunct professor Sarah Canham. The research builds on a pilot study that documented evidence-based interventions, in shelter and housing services that support persons with...
In the UK, concern about climate change grows
Nearly half of the UK population (46%) are 'very' or 'extremely worried' about climate change, according to a new briefing released by the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) at the University of Bath and Cardiff University. Its annual survey of public attitudes—which is based on the responses...
Ottawa rolls out CAN$1.6 bn plan to adapt to climate change
The Canadian government on Thursday unveiled a CAN$1.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) plan to help the country deal with the looming dangers of a warming world, such as floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The so-called climate adaptation strategy will fund programs to help Canadians shield themselves from heat waves, protect coastlines...
Surveys reveals five patterns in consumer responses to inflation
People are scaling back their spending habits and changing attitudes toward saving and borrowing after a year and a half of high inflation, according to a special report from the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers. Consumers reported an all-time low of consumer sentiment this summer. By October 2022, year-ahead...
Wildlife summit to vote on shark protections
Delegates at a global summit on trade in endangered species will decide Thursday whether to approve a proposal to protect sharks, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative and often cruel shark fin trade. The proposal would place dozens of species of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark...
Do acquisitions harm the acquired brand? Identifying conditions that reduce the negative effect
Researchers from University of Leeds, University of Vienna, and University of Pennsylvania published a new Journal of Marketing article that examines why consumers develop negative reactions towards acquired brands and explains conditions that attenuate that negative effect. The study is authored by Alessandro Biraglia, Christoph Fuchs, Elisa Maira, and Stefano...
Adapting to a hotter planet has never been more important, and progress edged forward at COP27
As the COP27 climate summit drew to a close over the weekend, it's important to acknowledge that progress was made on climate adaptation—even if more can be done. "Climate adaptation" is a term for how countries adapt to the impacts of climate change. It could be, for instance, by strengthening infrastructure to better withstand disasters, moving towns out of floodplains, or transforming the agriculture sector to minimize food insecurity.
New study finds Austerity 1.0 led to more crime—could we see the same again in Austerity 2.0?
A new study from the University of Southampton has found that Austerity 1.0 led to an increase in crime across urban areas in England and Wales, and an increase in new offenders. The study, "Kicking You When You're Already Down: The Multipronged Impact of Austerity on Crime," looks at how...
Research reveals accent discrimination in hiring
People from minority groups who speak with 'non-standard' accents face discrimination in job interviews, researchers from The University of Queensland have found. The study examined the experiences of people classed as speaking with a 'standard' accent, one that is generally known and accepted as the way of speaking (for example American-accented English in the United States), versus candidates with 'non-standard' accents.
COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Opinion: How the fossil fuel lobby crowded out calls for climate justice at COP27
COP27 has just wrapped up. Despite much excitement over a new fund to address "loss and damage" caused by climate change, there is also anger about perceived backsliding on commitments to lower emissions and phase out fossil fuels. As an academic expert in climate justice who went along this year,...
