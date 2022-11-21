Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC
FA Cup: Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson on kidney cancer and how Gareth Southgate reached out
Paul Simpson was in his car returning from the weekly trip to the supermarket with his wife, Jacqui, in June 2021 when his mobile phone started ringing. "It was the hospital to say 'we're really sorry, but you have got a tumour in your kidney and we need to get you booked in for surgery as soon as possible," says the Carlisle United boss.
BBC
David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71
Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
Rugby league player Donna Rodgers gets Great Britain cap 20 years on
A woman who played rugby league for her country two decades ago has finally got her international cap. Donna Rodgers, who works at Teesside University, was part of Great Britain Women's Rugby League team that toured Australia in 2002. Ms Rodgers, from Redcar, said she was "immensely proud" of playing...
FanSided
Cristiano Ronaldo out at Manchester United after club terminates his contract
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Premier League club Manchester United after the team terminated his contract on Tuesday. Manchester United gave Cristiano Ronaldo the boot on Tuesday after the Premier League club terminated the Portugal star’s contract following weeks of bitter bickering. In a brief statement on their...
BBC
'Johnson will be deeply missed'
John Aldridge has paid tribute to David Johnson, who has died aged 71. The former England striker was the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Anfield. Aldridge told BBC Radio Merseyside: "He will leave a hole deep...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England have to accept OneLove criticism and move on | Gareth Bale "not too happy" over armband
Gareth Southgate says England have to accept criticism over the OneLove armband, with Gareth Bale adding that Wales "weren't too happy" about not being allowed to wear it. Ahead of the tournament in Qatar, a number of European teams - including England, Wales, the Netherlands and Germany - said they would wear the 'OneLove' armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion.
FOX Sports
USMNT embracing underdog role against England ahead of Friday's match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The United States was the favorite in its World Cup-opening draw against Wales. The Americans are also the bookies’ pick to win their group stage finale against Iran. But in the monumental Black Friday clash against England (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app), it's a different story.
BBC
Gary Lineker: BBC should have spoken up about Russia at 2018 World Cup
Football presenter Gary Lineker has said he and the BBC should have spoken out more about human rights issues during the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Lineker, who is fronting BBC coverage of this year's World Cup in Qatar, said: "I think we were sportswashed four years ago when we were in Russia."
Jon Lewis' to-do list: Manage comebacks, nurture youngsters and see England Women soar
New head coach expects to have 10 T20Is to get to know his team before World Cup
Rainbow hats and flags get go-ahead as Wales and England seek World Cup progress
Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games.The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.The FAW urged Fifa to stick to their message that “everybody will be welcome” in Qatar during the tournament after the first week was marred by its handling of LGBTQ+ symbols.Our fan-led cultural festival uniting #YWalGoch 🫶 💟 @arts_wales_...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
BBC
Marcus Smith: Danny Cipriani tells England to let the fly-half trust his instincts
Former England fly-half Danny Cipriani has said England's coaches will get the best out of Marcus Smith if they let him trust his instincts. Smith orchestrated England's late comeback from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 against New Zealand on Saturday. And Cipriani feels the Harlequins fly-half should be given greater...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran performance 'won't be enough' v USA - Gareth Southgate
Manager Gareth Southgate tells BBC Sport's Kelly Somers that England must raise their level further against the USA - and says certain decisions going against England are "a concern". Watch highlights of England v USA at 23:30 GMT on Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our...
Ex-England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio, 50, 'facing bankruptcy' as World Cup-winning hero insists: 'It's all okay...there's nothing to worry about'
England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio has insisted 'it's all okay' after it emerged he is fighting a bankruptcy claim. HMRC lodged a case against the World Cup-winning hero, 50, at the High Court in central London on Tuesday, according to reports. Dallaglio said he was 'aware' of the claim as...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Who could be England’s Plan B against USA if they don't risk Harry Kane?
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. I'm really pleased Harry Kane has been declared fit for...
