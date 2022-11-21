ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

By GERALD IMRAY
 3 days ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.

Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 Monday at the World Cup.

At the back, Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three key saves to keep the African champions at bay after Van Gaal decided to give him his international debut in a key World Cup game and just two months after he was called into the national squad for the first time.

“His quality is he can stop balls and he did that three times today,” the Netherlands coach said, “and he did it perfectly.”

Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen provided the late goals to ensure the Dutch team’s winning start at its first World Cup appearance since 2014, when Van Gaal was also coach.

Gakpo rose to glance a header in from a cross by Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the team’s first effort on target. Klaasen added a second right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time by slotting in after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy only weakly blocked a shot from Depay.

The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as Senegal was the more energetic team. The Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game.

But Senegal’s main problem was predictable: Without injured forward Sadio Mane, it couldn’t convert any of its chances.

“I think we gave everything and I think we deserved at least a point from this game,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “But, of course, Sadio being missing is a problem for us.”

Depay, who has only just recovered from a hamstring injury, was put on by Van Gaal with about 30 minutes to go after the veteran coach said the day before that he wasn’t sure if the Barcelona forward was ready for action.

He decided to see if he was and Depay responded by playing parts in both goals.

First, he linked up with De Jong near the edge of the area before the midfielder crossed to Gakpo for the first goal. Depay’s run and shot deep in injury time led to the second goal for Klaasen — one of four substitutes in the match. It sealed a Dutch victory and a 16th game unbeaten for the Netherlands since the 71-year-old Van Gaal, the oldest coach at the World Cup, returned from retirement last year to lead his country for a third time.

The substitutions provided “the breakthrough,” Van Gaal said. “Memphis was a big part of that.”

SENEGAL’S TURNAROUND

The long injury time — it stretched out to nearly nine minutes — was partly because of a serious-looking injury to Senegal central midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who left on a stretcher clutching his right leg. Cisse watched solemnly as one of his most important midfielders was carried off in the first game since the team lost Mane for the entire World Cup to a right leg injury.

Senegal won the African Cup at the start of the year and was heralded as maybe the best African team to ever come to a World Cup. Without Mane and now with an opening game loss, it’s in a scrap to make it out of the group stage.

UNDER THE RADAR

Few people were talking about the Dutch coming into this World Cup, but their record is highly impressive under Van Gaal and they’re now through what he had identified as their toughest test of the group stage.

“A 2-0 victory against the champions of the African Cup. I can be very very pleased,” Van Gaal said.

The Netherlands can secure a place in the round of 16 if the team beats Ecuador in its next game. Senegal faces a must-win against host Qatar.

“That,” Cisse said, “is like a final now.”

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
Empty streets, cranes: the city built for Qatar’s World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Less than a month before it is set to host the World Cup final, Lusail City is oddly quiet. Wide empty streets, idle lobbies and construction cranes are everywhere in the sleek district 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the capital, Doha, built to accommodate World Cup fans and hundreds of thousands of host nation Qatar’s residents.
Messi, Argentina under pressure for Mexico game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A chant has been doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters — and even some from Brazil — in the fan parks and streets of Doha at the World Cup. “Where is Messi? We broke his eye!” they sing in Arabic, using a slang expression meaning to bring shame on a person.
After Messi comes Lewandowski for Saudi Arabia at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — First it was Lionel Messi. Next up, it’s Robert Lewandowski. The big-name opponents keep coming for Saudi Arabia. After shocking Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets, the Green Falcons turn their attention to Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
‘Perfectionist’ De Bruyne accepts need to adapt at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For Kevin De Bruyne, playing for Belgium at the World Cup feels a lot different to playing for Manchester City in the Premier League. “I know I have to adapt to my teammates,” De Bruyne said Friday, demonstrating the kind of honesty that flared up at times during Belgium’s underwhelming first performance at the World Cup.
Neymar undergoing treatment to ankle injured at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar underwent tests and was receiving treatment at the team’s hotel Friday after injuring his right ankle in the 2-0 defeat of Serbia in their World Cup opener. The team did not give any detail on the extent of his injury. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of a bruising match against Serbia on Thursday. He was in tears while sitting on the bench and after the match limped off the field on his way to the locker room. “Difficult game, but it was important to win,” Neymar said on his social media accounts not long after he left Lusail Stadium without talking to the media. “Congratulations team, first step taken. Six more to go.” In an Instagram story after the match, Neymar posted a text that mentioned the need to “have faith.”
'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn’t vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
3 key questions ahead of Canada's World Cup opener vs. Belgium

At long last, Canada makes its return to the men's World Cup on Wednesday, ending a 36-year hiatus with a glamorous matchup against Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. Despite facing Group F's most illustrious member in the opening match - and the obvious leap in quality that entails...
The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday. FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.
Belgium spoils Canada's World Cup return with 1-0 win

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup on Wednesday, spoiling the North American team’s return to the tournament after 36 years. The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches, which includes the three games from their debut in 1986. Still, they outplayed second-ranked Belgium at times at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with Alphonso Davies — the star of Canada’s team — squandering the best chance when his penalty was blocked by Courtois. With Eden Hazard ineffective and Kevin De Bruyne’s passing unusually awry, Belgium often relied on the long ball from the back and that tactic led to the 44th-minute goal. Center back Toby Alderweireld split the defense with his pass and Batshuayi ran through to guide a left-footed finish into the far corner.
Community Policy