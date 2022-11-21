Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sarah Sands: ‘Mum killed our abuser - it didn’t stop the nightmares’
Eight years ago, Sarah Sands stabbed a convicted paedophile to death. Speaking together for the first time, her three sons tell BBC News they were all sexually abused by him, and how they feel now about their mother's crime. On an autumn night in 2014, Sarah Sands left her east...
BBC
Trust to probe support offered to Keighley boy before death
An NHS trust has said it will investigate a mother's claims that it did not do enough to protect her son before he took his own life. Hannah Hall's son, Finn, 16, was found dead at their home on Friday. Ms Hall said she contacted the metal health team in...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Health trust running unit which saw abuse faces NHS intervention
A mental health trust that runs a unit where patients were mistreated is to face the highest level of intervention from NHS England, the body has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich, Bury. Greater Manchester...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
Ingram Atkinson
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
A bride-to-be, devoted dad and 16-year-old boy: These are the six victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
Six employees were killed in the attack on the Chesapeake, Virginia, branch of Walmart on 22 November 2022.Night shift team leader Andre Bing walked into the break room where 14 employees were meeting shortly after 10pm and opened fire with a pistol. He then turned the gun on himself.Those killed were Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70; Tyneka Johnson, 22; and Fernando Chavez Jr, 16.At least six other surviving victims were taken to local hospitals for further treatment, with two still hospitalised as of Friday.Here’s what we know about those whose lives were...
BBC
Child rapist jailed for ‘chronic catalogue’ of offences
A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a "chronic catalogue" of sexual offences against a young girl. Ambrose Thomas Stevenson, with an address in the Gateshead area of England, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent assault.
Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner
Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated.An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.The inquest into Awaab’s death heard concerns were repeatedly raised to landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about mould in the flat on the town’s Freehold estate.As a result of the inquest’s findings,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson: Late Woman Was Alive As Doctors Arrived, Attempts To Revive Were Unsuccessful
The pieces are coming into place as authorities work to investigate the tragic death of the 25-year-old. A number of true crime cases have been making waves across the nation and beyond this month. Peacock’s upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries and the student murders at the University of Idaho are among them. However, it’s the tragic death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson that’s been causing a serious public outcry as of late.
BBC
Police text 70,000 victims in UK's biggest anti-fraud operation
Detectives have begun contacting 70,000 people suspected of being victims of a sophisticated banking scam. The Metropolitan Police is sending text messages to mobile phone users it believes spoke with fraudsters pretending to be their bank. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described an "enormous endeavour" in gathering evidence after the...
100 people arrested in UK’s biggest fraud investigation
More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation, which brought down a website police describe as a “one-stop spoofing shop” used by scammers to steal tens of millions of pounds from Britons via fake bank phone calls. It is estimated that...
BBC
Judge condemns racist abuse faced by Bayoh family
A judge has condemned the racist abuse experienced by Sheku Bayoh's family during a public inquiry into his death. Lord Bracadale said that in some instances the abuse "may amount to a hate crime" and he called for it to stop. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after he was restrained on...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Comments / 0