CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after a Florida deputy was struck and killed Tuesday morning. NBC 2 reports a Charlotte County deputy was standing along the shoulder of I-75 conducting a traffic stop involving a Honda. Officials say the deputy and the driver of the Honda were standing outside each of their vehicles when the driver of a Jeep lost control of her vehicle, veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes and struck the rear of the deputy's SUV.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO