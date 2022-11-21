Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission in Downtown Fargo is receiving a grant for demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise. “This award complements our efforts to ensure the City of Fargo has the resources it needs to safely remove asbestos from the Lashkowitz High Rise in order to move forward with demolition and redevelopment,” said Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Committee. “Through partnerships between federal, state and local governments, we are working to empower the city to make the best use of this land and ensure local residents have access to affordable housing.”

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO