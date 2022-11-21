Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects

Read full article on original website
Nannette Baron
3d ago
a pedestrian Skywalk nobody wants in which money could be used elsewhere and now they want special assessments and increase in sales tax...what is with these people? But, then it doesn't matter what the people say or dispute because the city will do whatever it wants to do....so much power and attention they seek and they get.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo business owner seeking spot on City Commission, wants access solution
(West Fargo, ND) -- A local business owner is seeking a spot on the West Fargo City Commission in order to find a solution to access to her establishment. SheyWest Garden Center owner Jodi Kallias says the road outside her business needs a left-hand turn lane or similar solution to provide safe access to the Garden Center.
kvrr.com
WF business owner to run for City Commission after safety concerns weren’t addressed by the board
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo business owner decides to run for City Commission after the board votes against a study looking into allowing easier access to her business. SheyWest Garden Center would have paid for the feasibility study. Customers aren’t allowed to turn left into the...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Chief seeks additional funding to hire 5 more sworn officers
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness is talking about what he calls the department's biggest need for for the new year. "The biggest need right now I think is personnel and we need to increase our minimum level of staffing in our patrol division so those daily minimums we won't fall below," said Otterness while speaking with News Director Kyle Cornell on WDAY Midday.
wdayradionow.com
HUD Grant awarded for demo, redevelopment in Downtown Fargo high rise
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission in Downtown Fargo is receiving a grant for demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise. “This award complements our efforts to ensure the City of Fargo has the resources it needs to safely remove asbestos from the Lashkowitz High Rise in order to move forward with demolition and redevelopment,” said Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Committee. “Through partnerships between federal, state and local governments, we are working to empower the city to make the best use of this land and ensure local residents have access to affordable housing.”
kfgo.com
State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Area Chamber & DMV Moving To New Location
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving to Central Avenue and open at the new location December 6th. The offices will be located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101. The move will allow the Chamber to better serve members of...
wdayradionow.com
Mapleton school district receives $400K EPA grant to buy new electric school bus
(Fargo, ND) -- The Mapleton School District is receiving $395,000 in funding to purchase an electric school bus for their elementary school. "I was definitely very ecstatic when I found out about this bus because this is definitely something that will help our school and our community," said Superintendent and Principal for Mapleton Public School Jenna Farkas.
thefmextra.com
Public Works Department Moorhead’s Custodians
Earlier this month, neighbors witnessed a rather unusual sight at the Centennial baseball complex on the north side of Moorhead — men driving the city’s motor graders, pushing hockey pucks around the parking lot. It was a refresher course for the season that has already begun. As the...
wdayradionow.com
Brady Weisenberger: Insurance benefits for farmers - 11-22-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today WAG in Focus chats with BRADY WEISENBERGER with Director of Benefits with Ihry Insurance in West Fargo, ND You can always join our conversation and ask question by calling in at 701-293-9000 between 1:00 and 2:00 pm CDT Monday through Friday.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
wdayradionow.com
Barnes County Veteran Service Office relocating
(Valley City, ND) -- The Barnes County Veteran Service Office is set to have a new home. The office will move Friday from the courthouse to the 500-block of Tenth Street Southwest in Valley City. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff's...
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Auctioning Off Items from City Hall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents could soon own a piece of Detroit Lakes history. The City of Detroit Lakes is selling a surplus equipment, furniture and other miscellaneous items from the Detroit Lakes City Hall as the city prepares for the City Hall remodel. Items including an...
wdayradionow.com
Residents are reminded to stay off iced over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire and Police Departments remind residents to stay safe by staying off iced over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” said Dan Fuller, West Fargo Fire Chief in a statement released to WDAY Radio. “Retention ponds and the Sheyenne River should never be walked on or used for recreational activities after they ice over.”
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
kvrr.com
Man Changes Pleas to Guilty in 2021 Fargo Workplace Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Moorhead man changes his pleas to guilty in the deadly workplace shooting of two co-workers at a north Fargo business. 36-year-old Anthony Reese shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone on November 17 of last year at Composite America-Melet Plastics. Reese...
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
kvrr.com
Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire. Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house...
