Accused Odessan held without bond

Jerome Mazone

Less than a month after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a minor and being placed on probation, an Odessa man is back in jail.

According to Ector County District Court records Jerome Keith Mazone, 29, was accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 two different ways in July 2016.

Mazone pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, but under the terms of his plea agreement, his guilty plea was to be deferred unless he violated the terms of his eight-year community supervision sentence.

On Friday, Assistant Ector County District Attorney Carmen Villalobos asked Judge John Shrode to issue a warrant for Mazone’s arrest and to adjudicate Mazone guilty.

Court documents indicate Villalobos alleged Mazone violated his probation by possessing or viewing pornography on Nov. 15. She also said he accessed the internet on Nov. 16 and he owned or operated a device that allowed him to access the internet when he wasn’t supposed to. Moreover, she said Mazone drank malt liquor on Nov. 17 when he is supposed to be abstaining from alcohol.

Mazone was arrested and booked into the Ector County jail the same day the warrant was issued. He’s being held without bond.