Tennessee State

Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

By Stacker
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275SiH_0jIpfpvt00

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch .

Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here .

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnYja_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Winter Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 1%
— #1. North Carolina: 1%
— #1. Tennessee: 1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMwcR_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 13%
— #2. North Dakota: 10%
— #3. Idaho: 9%
— #3. Montana: 9%
— #5. South Dakota: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dt93X_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Pine Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Florida: 30%
— #2. South Carolina: 17%
— #3. Georgia: 12%
— #4. North Carolina: 11%
— #5. Louisiana: 7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c63Ms_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Pine Siskin (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Mexico: 20%
— #2. Utah: 15%
— #3. Idaho: 9%
— #4. Washington: 8%
— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7THz_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Orange-crowned Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Texas: 8%
— #2. California: 7%
— #3. Arizona: 3%
— #4. Florida: 2%
— #5. Tennessee: 1%

Most common fast food chains in Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7out_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. House Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Louisiana: 7%
— #2. Florida: 6%
— #3. Texas: 3%
— #4. Arizona: 2%
— #4. California: 2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IaR8_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Hermit Thrush (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. California: 19%
— #2. North Carolina: 10%
— #3. Virginia: 6%
— #3. Delaware: 6%
— #3. Georgia: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PIk2_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Fox Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Washington: 18%
— #2. Oregon: 16%
— #3. California: 14%
— #4. Minnesota: 10%
— #5. Alaska: 9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRAas_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#42. Barred Owl

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Alabama: 10%
— #2. Nebraska: 4%
— #3. South Carolina: 3%
— #4. Vermont: 2%
— #5. Missouri: 1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmN3T_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#41. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 1.21
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 7%
— #2. Delaware: 6%
— #2. Oklahoma: 6%
— #4. Kentucky: 5%
— #5. Missouri: 4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDjtH_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#38. Turkey Vulture (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 2.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 3%
— #1. Delaware: 3%
— #1. West Virginia: 3%
— #4. Maryland: 2%
— #4. Virginia: 2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298gAv_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#38. Killdeer (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 2.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Carolina: 2%
— #2. Tennessee: 1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8bc0_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#38. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 2.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Kentucky: 8%
— #2. Arkansas: 7%
— #2. North Carolina: 7%
— #4. Georgia: 6%
— #4. West Virginia: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twH6U_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#37. Black Vulture

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 2.87
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 6%
— #2. Texas: 3%
— #3. Florida: 2%
— #4. North Carolina: 1%
— #4. Tennessee: 1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieUpI_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#36. Fish Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%
– Average group size: 4.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Florida: 5%
— #2. South Carolina: 3%
— #3. North Carolina: 2%
— #4. Tennessee: 1%
— #4. New Jersey: 1%

Most common ducks, geese hunted in Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTBSO_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#35. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Kentucky: 8%
— #1. Missouri: 8%
— #1. New Hampshire: 8%
— #4. Delaware: 6%
— #4. Iowa: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ME3eD_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#34. Palm Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 1.83
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Florida: 43%
— #2. South Carolina: 7%
— #3. Alabama: 3%
— #4. Tennessee: 2%
— #5. Georgia: 1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOiGC_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#33. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 2.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 13%
— #1. South Dakota: 13%
— #3. North Dakota: 10%
— #3. Michigan: 10%
— #5. Nebraska: 8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrBzJ_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#32. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
– Average group size: 6.07
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Maine: 17%
— #2. Vermont: 16%
— #3. New Hampshire: 15%
— #4. Massachusetts: 14%
— #5. Wyoming: 13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEHHD_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#31. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%
– Average group size: 1.91
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 27%
— #2. North Carolina: 24%
— #3. South Carolina: 15%
— #4. Alabama: 10%
— #5. Virginia: 4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HI1eh_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#30. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
– Average group size: 1.24
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Minnesota: 19%
— #2. Wisconsin: 15%
— #3. Vermont: 12%
— #4. Indiana: 11%
— #4. Washington: 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXekh_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#29. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
– Average group size: 1.52
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Alaska: 68%
— #2. South Dakota: 63%
— #3. Maine: 62%
— #4. Nebraska: 58%
— #4. Michigan: 58%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tP3s_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#28. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 29%
— #2. South Carolina: 22%
— #3. Florida: 16%
— #3. Alabama: 16%
— #5. North Carolina: 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsDrN_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#27. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
– Average group size: 1.17
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 8%
— #1. Florida: 8%
— #1. Rhode Island: 8%
— #4. Virginia: 7%
— #4. Indiana: 7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVMDL_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#26. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
– Average group size: 1.25
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 12%
— #2. Idaho: 9%
— #3. Kansas: 8%
— #4. New Jersey: 7%
— #5. Tennessee: 6%

Record fish caught in Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjFWu_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#25. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 47%
— #2. Arizona: 23%
— #3. Indiana: 14%
— #4. Illinois: 13%
— #5. Ohio: 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZlSc_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#24. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 1.1
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 27%
— #2. South Carolina: 22%
— #3. North Carolina: 18%
— #4. California: 17%
— #5. Alabama: 16%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4s7J_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#23. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 1.78
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Utah: 73%
— #2. Idaho: 64%
— #3. Wyoming: 63%
— #3. South Dakota: 63%
— #5. Montana: 51%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPT27_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#22. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%
– Average group size: 1.9
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 93%
— #2. California: 61%
— #3. Arizona: 48%
— #4. New Mexico: 33%
— #5. Washington: 19%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okqSo_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#21. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
– Average group size: 1.54
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 9%
— #2. Tennessee: 8%
— #2. Kentucky: 8%
— #4. Louisiana: 7%
— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCb2j_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#20. Brown Thrasher

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%
– Average group size: 1.0
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Carolina: 33%
— #2. Georgia: 29%
— #3. North Carolina: 20%
— #4. Alabama: 19%
— #5. Florida: 15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSgxA_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#19. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%
– Average group size: 2.54
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Vermont: 100%
— #2. New Hampshire: 97%
— #3. Maine: 94%
— #3. Minnesota: 94%
— #3. Connecticut: 94%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QSeo_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#18. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%
– Average group size: 5.13
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 13%
— #2. Nebraska: 12%
— #3. Kentucky: 10%
— #3. Minnesota: 10%
— #3. North Dakota: 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iJ7A_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#17. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%
– Average group size: 1.18
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 12%
— #2. Tennessee: 11%
— #2. North Carolina: 11%
— #4. South Carolina: 8%
— #4. Georgia: 8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6gm4_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#16. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%
– Average group size: 1.68
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 22%
— #2. Minnesota: 16%
— #3. Kentucky: 15%
— #3. Arkansas: 15%
— #3. Missouri: 15%

Hidden Tennessee | Discover some of the Volunteer States best-kept secrets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gnv3k_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#15. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%
– Average group size: 4.13
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 14%
— #2. Delaware: 12%
— #2. Connecticut: 12%
— #4. Tennessee: 11%
— #5. Illinois: 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcCCF_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#14. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%
– Average group size: 1.1
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Dakota: 70%
— #2. Connecticut: 68%
— #3. Vermont: 63%
— #4. Maine: 61%
— #5. Minnesota: 54%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1lQh_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#13. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%
– Average group size: 3.02
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Michigan: 29%
— #2. Ohio: 27%
— #3. Illinois: 26%
— #4. West Virginia: 25%
— #5. Kentucky: 23%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKBH3_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#12. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%
– Average group size: 2.06
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 44%
— #2. Missouri: 37%
— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%
— #4. Kentucky: 23%
— #4. Virginia: 23%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmUaz_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#11. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%
– Average group size: 2.71
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 31%
— #2. South Carolina: 27%
— #3. Texas: 24%
— #4. Alabama: 23%
— #5. Arkansas: 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfWtt_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#10. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%
– Average group size: 2.6
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 38%
— #1. South Dakota: 38%
— #1. Delaware: 38%
— #4. New Jersey: 32%
— #5. Iowa: 31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLEB0_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#9. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%
– Average group size: 6.83
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Jersey: 37%
— #2. South Dakota: 31%
— #3. Connecticut: 30%
— #4. Florida: 22%
— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eukc1_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#8. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%
– Average group size: 1.31
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 20%
— #2. Georgia: 19%
— #3. Tennessee: 17%
— #4. South Carolina: 10%
— #4. Alabama: 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C01ad_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#7. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%
– Average group size: 1.66
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 67%
— #2. South Carolina: 33%
— #3. California: 30%
— #4. Georgia: 29%
— #5. Arizona: 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7ZxS_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#6. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%
– Average group size: 1.18
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Montana: 67%
— #2. Colorado: 64%
— #3. Nevada: 60%
— #4. Washington: 57%
— #5. Idaho: 55%

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbDar_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#5. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%
– Average group size: 1.14
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Washington: 53%
— #2. Oregon: 48%
— #3. West Virginia: 38%
— #4. Delaware: 32%
— #5. Kentucky: 31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dz5KZ_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#4. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%
– Average group size: 2.98
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. South Dakota: 88%
— #2. Iowa: 84%
— #2. Illinois: 84%
— #4. Ohio: 75%
— #5. Utah: 73%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBipG_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#3. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 23%
– Average group size: 2.93
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 38%
— #2. Maine: 34%
— #2. Washington: 34%
— #4. Arkansas: 33%
— #4. North Carolina: 33%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtjto_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#2. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%
– Average group size: 2.11
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 67%
— #2. Rhode Island: 58%
— #3. Connecticut: 56%
— #3. New Jersey: 56%
— #5. Virginia: 51%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkLsT_0jIpfpvt00
Canva

#1. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%
– Average group size: 2.12
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oregon: 93%
— #2. North Dakota: 90%
— #3. Washington: 88%
— #3. Iowa: 88%
— #5. Minnesota: 85%

