Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch .

Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here .

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#42. Winter Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 1%

— #1. North Carolina: 1%

— #1. Tennessee: 1%

Canva

#42. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

Canva

#42. Pine Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 30%

— #2. South Carolina: 17%

— #3. Georgia: 12%

— #4. North Carolina: 11%

— #5. Louisiana: 7%

Canva

#42. Pine Siskin (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

Canva

#42. Orange-crowned Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 8%

— #2. California: 7%

— #3. Arizona: 3%

— #4. Florida: 2%

— #5. Tennessee: 1%

Canva

#42. House Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 7%

— #2. Florida: 6%

— #3. Texas: 3%

— #4. Arizona: 2%

— #4. California: 2%

Canva

#42. Hermit Thrush (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 19%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 6%

— #3. Delaware: 6%

— #3. Georgia: 6%

Canva

#42. Fox Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 18%

— #2. Oregon: 16%

— #3. California: 14%

— #4. Minnesota: 10%

— #5. Alaska: 9%

Canva

#42. Barred Owl

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 10%

— #2. Nebraska: 4%

— #3. South Carolina: 3%

— #4. Vermont: 2%

— #5. Missouri: 1%

Canva

#41. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. Delaware: 6%

— #2. Oklahoma: 6%

— #4. Kentucky: 5%

— #5. Missouri: 4%

Canva

#38. Turkey Vulture (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 3%

— #1. Delaware: 3%

— #1. West Virginia: 3%

— #4. Maryland: 2%

— #4. Virginia: 2%

Canva

#38. Killdeer (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 2%

— #2. Tennessee: 1%

Canva

#38. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%

Canva

#37. Black Vulture

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 2.87

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 6%

— #2. Texas: 3%

— #3. Florida: 2%

— #4. North Carolina: 1%

— #4. Tennessee: 1%

Canva

#36. Fish Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 4.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 5%

— #2. South Carolina: 3%

— #3. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. Tennessee: 1%

— #4. New Jersey: 1%

Canva

#35. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

Canva

#34. Palm Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 43%

— #2. South Carolina: 7%

— #3. Alabama: 3%

— #4. Tennessee: 2%

— #5. Georgia: 1%

Canva

#33. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Michigan: 10%

— #5. Nebraska: 8%

Canva

#32. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 6.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%

Canva

#31. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.91

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 27%

— #2. North Carolina: 24%

— #3. South Carolina: 15%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

— #5. Virginia: 4%

Canva

#30. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Washington: 11%

Canva

#29. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

Canva

#28. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 29%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. Florida: 16%

— #3. Alabama: 16%

— #5. North Carolina: 11%

Canva

#27. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

Canva

#26. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%

Canva

#25. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

Canva

#24. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. North Carolina: 18%

— #4. California: 17%

— #5. Alabama: 16%

Canva

#23. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.78

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%

Canva

#22. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.9

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%

Canva

#21. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 9%

— #2. Tennessee: 8%

— #2. Kentucky: 8%

— #4. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

Canva

#20. Brown Thrasher

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 33%

— #2. Georgia: 29%

— #3. North Carolina: 20%

— #4. Alabama: 19%

— #5. Florida: 15%

Canva

#19. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 2.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

Canva

#18. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 5.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

Canva

#17. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%

Canva

#16. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

Canva

#15. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 4.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%

Canva

#14. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

Canva

#13. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%

– Average group size: 3.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

Canva

#12. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%

– Average group size: 2.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 44%

— #2. Missouri: 37%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Kentucky: 23%

— #4. Virginia: 23%

Canva

#11. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%

– Average group size: 2.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 31%

— #2. South Carolina: 27%

— #3. Texas: 24%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Arkansas: 22%

Canva

#10. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 2.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

Canva

#9. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 6.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

Canva

#8. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 19%

— #3. Tennessee: 17%

— #4. South Carolina: 10%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

Canva

#7. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.66

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 67%

— #2. South Carolina: 33%

— #3. California: 30%

— #4. Georgia: 29%

— #5. Arizona: 20%

Canva

#6. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%

– Average group size: 1.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

Canva

#5. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

Canva

#4. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 2.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

Canva

#3. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 23%

– Average group size: 2.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

Canva

#2. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 2.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

Canva

#1. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 2.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

