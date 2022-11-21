ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Black Friday sales hit stores

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Retail Federation estimates that over 166 million people are expected to shop over this holiday weekend. Stores around the country are having Black Friday sales today, including the ones at Franklin Park Mall. "The mall and the retailers have been preparing for months for...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

What items do last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers forget?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone grocery shopping Thursday may have noticed the surge of last-minute shoppers picking up some final necessities for the table. The store director of the Meijer in Sylvania Township, Steve Krout, shared the 10 most forgotten items shoppers come in for, with some being key ingredients to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Libbey House to host holiday tours

TOLEDO, Ohio — A classic Toledo landmark plans a special holiday celebration this year. The Libbey House Foundation is hosting tours of the decorated home on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The Edward D. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., was the home of Edward and Florence Scott...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
SANDUSKY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
MAUMEE, OH
