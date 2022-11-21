Read full article on original website
Black Friday sales hit stores
TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Retail Federation estimates that over 166 million people are expected to shop over this holiday weekend. Stores around the country are having Black Friday sales today, including the ones at Franklin Park Mall. "The mall and the retailers have been preparing for months for...
Toledoan says smart water meter installation cost him over $1,000
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been upgrading water meters the last few months, offering what city officials have claimed is a "no cost installation." But, south Toledo landlord Andrew Jergenson said had to pay over $1,000 after what he called a botched installation. Jergenson owns a duplex on Airport...
I-475, US 23 south closed at US 24 due to crash Thursday night
MAUMEE, Ohio — Interstate 475 and US route 23 southbound at US route 24 in Maumee are closed Thursday night due to a crash. According to police, a vehicle crashed into a barrier. This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.
City of Toledo's smart meter installations underway: How will Maumee's water meter woes be avoided?
The city of Toledo says the new meter system will provide customers with the tools they need to manage their accounts. But, Maumee said that, too.
11 Investigates: How will Toledo's new water meters avoid problem like Maumee's?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is in the midst of installing thousands of smart water meters for its residents. The city says this new meter system will provide customers the tools they need to manage their accounts. But Maumee said that, too. Then, dozens of customers were billed thousands of...
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
What items do last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers forget?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone grocery shopping Thursday may have noticed the surge of last-minute shoppers picking up some final necessities for the table. The store director of the Meijer in Sylvania Township, Steve Krout, shared the 10 most forgotten items shoppers come in for, with some being key ingredients to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m. Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this...
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chef is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally. Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. "As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said. Henry and around 25...
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
Libbey House to host holiday tours
TOLEDO, Ohio — A classic Toledo landmark plans a special holiday celebration this year. The Libbey House Foundation is hosting tours of the decorated home on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The Edward D. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., was the home of Edward and Florence Scott...
Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
A motorcycle driven by Jason Abramczyk Jr., 24, collided with an SUV at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Dr. just before midnight Wednesday. Abramczyk died at the hospital.
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
