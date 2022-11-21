Read full article on original website
Mussel Survey of Olentangy River Yields Two Federally Endangered Species
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
Division of Wildlife Dedicates 200th WILD School Site
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio – Fayetteville Elementary School was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, the 200th site in Ohio and first in Brown County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Projects implemented at Fayetteville Elementary Learning Garden include space for pollinators, a...
AG Yost Decks Home-Improvement Contractors with Lawsuit
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a central Ohio home landscaping contractor and his partners for allegedly swindling more than $130,000 from homeowners who made payments for decks that were never built. The ringleader, Daryl Allen, was previously in trouble with the Attorney General’s Office...
CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
Ohio’s Youth Hunters Harvest 9,515 Deer During Two-Day Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Each fall, hunters 17 and younger take to the woods with a nonhunting adult for a special weekend of deer gun hunting.
AG Yost Offers Tips to Avoid Holiday Shopping Scams
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Just in time for Black Friday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has some helpful tips for consumers to avoid potential scams while gearing up for the holiday shopping season. “It certainly can be the most wonderful time of the year,” Yost said, “but a scam or...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 23, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Columbus Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 on a domestic violence/suicidal threats call. Deputies arrived on the scene and began their investigation. The male suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and released into the custody of jail staff.
Celebrate the Holidays, Sporting Events Responsibly
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) and the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) remind consumers and liquor-permitted establishments to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe holiday season. Patrons may crowd the bars and restaurants the day before Thanksgiving and throughout the week...
