Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/22/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hip) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hip) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play. Our models expect him to see 32.9 minutes against the Clippers. Jokic's Friday projection includes 23.1 points, 12.1...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (concussion) still out for Phoenix Friday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Shamet remains in the concussion protocol, and he'll remain sidelined after Thanksgiving. In 9 games this season, Shamet is averaging 7.0 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games by NBA
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games by the NBA. Beverley got into an altercation with Deandre Ayton of the Suns before the Thanksgiving break. Now, he faces a three-game suspension from the association. It's unclear if the veteran will appeal, but as long as he's out, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder should see added work.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) doubtful on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dragic is dealing with a neck injury and is doubtful to play against the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Dragic's Friday...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (conditioning) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Friday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.8 minutes against Philadelphia. Okeke's Friday projection includes 5.5...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon is dealing with a plantar fascia sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) available for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dinwiddie has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Celtics on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Boston. Dinwiddie's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Nic Claxton (illness) in Tuesday's lineup against Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 17th start this season after sitting out one game with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Claxton's projection includes 12.2 points, 8.4...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) starting in Tuesday's lineup for inactive Jeff Green (knee)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will resume his previous starting role at the four position after he was held out two games with an illness and Jeff Green was ruled out with a knee contusion. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) questionable for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayward is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hayward's Friday projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Can the Lions Score a Massive Upset on Thanksgiving to Keep Their Win Streak Alive?
Buffalo Bills (-9.5) at Detroit Lions. I didn't expect this, but Buffalo is the contrarian side in this spot. They're receiving only 40% of bets and 43% of the money in this spot. The Bills -- fresh off two losses and failing to cover last week against Cleveland in this...
numberfire.com
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
Comments / 0