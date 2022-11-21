ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wyso.org

Dayton advocacy groups push support for trafficking survivors

Advocacy groups in Ohio continue to push for human trafficking legislation. Two new state bills would expand expungement provisions for survivors. On Wednesday, The University of Dayton Center for Human Rights and Abolition Ohio joined over 50 anti-human trafficking advocates to testify for two bills in the Ohio State House and Senate .
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

A Houston woman describes the cultural tradition behind her multi-generational home

Over the coming weeks, we're hearing from young adults living in multigenerational households, people in their 20s and 30s living with their parents and grandparents. For many families, it's a cultural tradition. It's a custom that's also broadened in recent years. To understand why, let's hear the story of one woman in Houston. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima.
HOUSTON, OH
wyso.org

Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021

Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Book Nook: 'Watercress' by Andrea Wang

Vick Mickunas interviews author Andrea Wang about her book "Watercress." Last year I received an email from the author Ralph Keyes. I have known Ralph for over 25 years. He has written many superb books. Ralph went to Antioch College and he lived in Yellow Springs for decades. Now he lives in Portland. He e-mailed me to tell me about a book he thought I might want to cover. It was a picture book for children; "Watercress" by Andrea Wang.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future

This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Different Worlds'

You may not know who Maureen McGovern is (although, many Boomers may know of her), but you might know the two classic hit theme songs she sang, including one that’s one of the best (and my personal favorite of all time) television themes of the last few decades. The...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill

The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

American Red Cross plans blood drives for flu season

To prevent this, the American Red Cross is launching preemptive blood drives to get blood now. During cold and flu season, blood drive numbers have historically decreased. People get busier getting with family, buying presents – and getting sick more often. This means that there are less healthy blood...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Morning news brief

Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
COLORADO STATE
wyso.org

Biden celebrates Friendsgiving, serving up dinner to troops and military families

President Biden is kicking off the holiday season this week, including hosting a friendsgiving dinner with military members and their families in North Carolina. NPR's Deepa Shivaram traveled to Cherry Point Marina Air Station for the event. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: The air hangar at Cherry Point looked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy