Dayton advocacy groups push support for trafficking survivors
Advocacy groups in Ohio continue to push for human trafficking legislation. Two new state bills would expand expungement provisions for survivors. On Wednesday, The University of Dayton Center for Human Rights and Abolition Ohio joined over 50 anti-human trafficking advocates to testify for two bills in the Ohio State House and Senate .
Analysis: Should earning 59% of Ohioans' votes be considered a loss? Frank LaRose thinks so
Imagine for a moment that there was an Ohio constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot earlier this month that would have codified Roe v. Wade and restored women's right to abortion in Ohio. And imagine, for the sake of argument, that 59% of Ohio voters cast ballots in favor of...
A Houston woman describes the cultural tradition behind her multi-generational home
Over the coming weeks, we're hearing from young adults living in multigenerational households, people in their 20s and 30s living with their parents and grandparents. For many families, it's a cultural tradition. It's a custom that's also broadened in recent years. To understand why, let's hear the story of one woman in Houston. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima.
Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations
Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child. Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness...
Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021
Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas on the fatal Walmart shooting in her state
Let's hear next from Democratic State Senator L. Louise Lucas of Virginia. The tragedy in Chesapeake is in her district. Senator, before we get to gun control, I just want to know how Chesapeake is coping on this Thanksgiving Day. L LOUISE LUCAS: Well, you know, holidays are really tough...
Book Nook: 'Watercress' by Andrea Wang
Vick Mickunas interviews author Andrea Wang about her book "Watercress." Last year I received an email from the author Ralph Keyes. I have known Ralph for over 25 years. He has written many superb books. Ralph went to Antioch College and he lived in Yellow Springs for decades. Now he lives in Portland. He e-mailed me to tell me about a book he thought I might want to cover. It was a picture book for children; "Watercress" by Andrea Wang.
Montgomery County has record number of finalized adoptions on National Adoption Day
That included 5 teenagers and 4 sibling groups, two groups that often wait the longest for a permanent home. One of those sibling groups – Peggy and Jacob – had their adoption finalized with the Henderson family. The family also adopted a boy named Hudson. The three kids...
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future
This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Different Worlds'
You may not know who Maureen McGovern is (although, many Boomers may know of her), but you might know the two classic hit theme songs she sang, including one that’s one of the best (and my personal favorite of all time) television themes of the last few decades. The...
Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill
The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
American Red Cross plans blood drives for flu season
To prevent this, the American Red Cross is launching preemptive blood drives to get blood now. During cold and flu season, blood drive numbers have historically decreased. People get busier getting with family, buying presents – and getting sick more often. This means that there are less healthy blood...
Morning news brief
Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today
These days, it is easy to feel like the world is burning all around us, like, literally here in California, where in the past decade, eight of the state's 10 biggest wildfires on record have burned. But there's actually a lot that we can do about that. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1:...
Biden celebrates Friendsgiving, serving up dinner to troops and military families
President Biden is kicking off the holiday season this week, including hosting a friendsgiving dinner with military members and their families in North Carolina. NPR's Deepa Shivaram traveled to Cherry Point Marina Air Station for the event. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: The air hangar at Cherry Point looked...
