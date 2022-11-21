Riley Moore announces candidacy for U.S. Congress

HARPERS FERRY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is an open seat, following Rep. Alex Mooney’s decision to seek the party’s nomination for U.S. Senate.

“West Virginians need a fighter in Washington to stand up for our values and push back against the entrenched special interests attacking our energy economy, shipping jobs overseas, and indoctrinating our children. I’ve dedicated my career to tackling the big issues – expanding educational opportunities for our students, fighting for American energy against woke corporate activism, and helping build an economy that creates jobs and opportunities for working people. As an America First conservative, that’s exactly what I’ll do for the people of West Virginia in Washington,” said Treasurer Moore.

Treasurer Moore is the first elected Republican State Treasurer in West Virginia in 92 years, after beating a 24-year incumbent Democrat. He previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Prior to running for office, Treasurer Moore served as national security staff in the U.S. House of Representatives, before working as a Director at Textron, a leading U.S. aerospace manufacturer. He began his career as a welder.

West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District encompasses 27 counties in the northern half of the state, ranging from Parkersburg to Harpers Ferry.

Learn more about Riley Moore’s campaign for U.S. Congress at MooreForWV.com.