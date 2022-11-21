Read full article on original website
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningColumbia, SC
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
FanSided
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
FanSided
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
FanSided
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
FanSided
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Christian Watson continued his recent tear with a two-touchdown...
FanSided
Did refs miss blatant facemask to screw over Lions on Thanksgiving?
The referees in the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving may have missed a facemask penalty. The Detroit Lions haven’t won on Thanksgiving since they defeated the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. They were oh-so close to forcing overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but they watched as kicker Tyler Bass snuck in a 45-yard field goal to give them the eventual 28-25 win.
FanSided
3 players for Cincinnati Reds to target this offseason
Suffice to say that the 2022 season did not go as the Cincinnati Reds had hoped. The Reds had virtually zero margin for error last season as they slashed payroll during the 2021-22 offseason. Injuries and disappointing showings led to a 62-100 season and made it clear that another rebuild was about to begin. Considering they had just emerged from a rebuilding process from 2015 through 2018, this was not the result anyone had been hoping for.
FanSided
Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for Odell Beckham Jr. after latest win (Video)
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the frontrunner for Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent wide receiver on the market. Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for him after Dallas’ latest win. The Cowboys offense looked capable as ever in their Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants....
Schools add amenities to make end-zone seats more attractive
The end zones aren't necessarily where you'll find the cheap seats anymore at college football games. Several schools have tried making end-zone seating more attractive by turning it into a premium experience that includes such amenities as access to indoor clubs with expanded food and beverage options. The move comes at a time when attendance figures show it's increasingly difficult to attract spectators to college football games. Officials at colleges that made these changes said end-zone seats typically had been among their toughest packages to...
FanSided
ESPN must know something Braves fans don’t about Jacob deGrom
The Atlanta Braves don’t make much sense for Jacob deGrom at this juncture, yet ESPN still expects him to sign with the Mets rival. After Atlanta extended Charlie Morton, thus giving them a starting rotation four deep, it didn’t make much sense to make Jacob deGrom an offer upwards of $45 million+ per season. The Braves need to save that money for a shortstop, presumably, especially with Dansby Swanson in free agency.
