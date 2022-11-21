Delays worsen for NYC school buses and the families that rely on them

In October, the average school bus delay was 41 minutes, according to a City Council analysis of education department data.

It was another chaotic and frustrating fall for many New York City families who rely on school buses for their children, as they contend with a spike in the number and length of delays, according to a City Council analysis of education department data.

Last month, the analysis found, the average school bus delay was 41 minutes. There were more than 22,000 delays this fall– up from 14,000 delays in the same time period last year, the analysis found.

Education department officials acknowledged delays appear to be longer this fall because traffic is worse than it was a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic had a firmer grip on the city. They said the city also has a 300-plus shortage of bus drivers, which school districts across the country have also experienced.

At a hearing on student transportation Monday, Council member Rita Joseph said many routes seem “nonsensical.”

“Two months into the school year, the complaints continue,” she said.

In prepared testimony, Janyll Canals with Advocates for Children of New York, said some kids entitled to bus service still don’t have it. “Just last week, we heard from a Spanish-speaking parent whose high school student with a disability has not yet attended school this year because there is no bus in place,” she said.

Approximately 150,000 students – including young children, students with disabilities, homeless students and children in foster care – are entitled to bus service. The city spends nearly $2 billion on school transportation but problems have plagued the system for years. Parents, especially parents of children with disabilities, have long complained of hours-long commutes, delays and missed pickups.

Education officials said efforts to find solutions are underway. The department is modernizing its technology so that eventually all parents will have the ability to track bus locations in real time.

A pilot program kicked off this fall through a partnership with a company called Via to install GPS tracking devices in District 26 in Queens. The goal is to ensure parents have real-time information on where their children’s buses are, and to also collect data to vastly improve bus routes. The expectation is to eventually extend the program citywide.

In the interim, the city has also offered pre-paid options like Uber for some kids without buses.

“We still have progress to make and we ask that you hold us accountable,” Kevin Moran, Chief School Operations Officer for the education department.

Council member Gale Brewer said it’s essential that the city improve bus service, reliability and transparency.

“There is a most basic question that every parent and caregiver has to have the answer to: ‘Where is my child?’” Brewer said.