ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Delays worsen for NYC school buses and the families that rely on them

By Jessica Gould
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rejoz_0jIpenWI00
In October, the average school bus delay was 41 minutes, according to a City Council analysis of education department data.

It was another chaotic and frustrating fall for many New York City families who rely on school buses for their children, as they contend with a spike in the number and length of delays, according to a City Council analysis of education department data.

Last month, the analysis found, the average school bus delay was 41 minutes. There were more than 22,000 delays this fall– up from 14,000 delays in the same time period last year, the analysis found.

Education department officials acknowledged delays appear to be longer this fall because traffic is worse than it was a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic had a firmer grip on the city. They said the city also has a 300-plus shortage of bus drivers, which school districts across the country have also experienced.

At a hearing on student transportation Monday, Council member Rita Joseph said many routes seem “nonsensical.”

“Two months into the school year, the complaints continue,” she said.

In prepared testimony, Janyll Canals with Advocates for Children of New York, said some kids entitled to bus service still don’t have it. “Just last week, we heard from a Spanish-speaking parent whose high school student with a disability has not yet attended school this year because there is no bus in place,” she said.

Approximately 150,000 students – including young children, students with disabilities, homeless students and children in foster care – are entitled to bus service. The city spends nearly $2 billion on school transportation but problems have plagued the system for years. Parents, especially parents of children with disabilities, have long complained of hours-long commutes, delays and missed pickups.

Education officials said efforts to find solutions are underway. The department is modernizing its technology so that eventually all parents will have the ability to track bus locations in real time.

A pilot program kicked off this fall through a partnership with a company called Via to install GPS tracking devices in District 26 in Queens. The goal is to ensure parents have real-time information on where their children’s buses are, and to also collect data to vastly improve bus routes. The expectation is to eventually extend the program citywide.

In the interim, the city has also offered pre-paid options like Uber for some kids without buses.

“We still have progress to make and we ask that you hold us accountable,” Kevin Moran, Chief School Operations Officer for the education department.

Council member Gale Brewer said it’s essential that the city improve bus service, reliability and transparency.

“There is a most basic question that every parent and caregiver has to have the answer to: ‘Where is my child?’” Brewer said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

How NYC’s Code Blue emergency notice aims to protect homeless people

This month, freezing temperatures descended over New York City for the first time this season. Stores teemed with bundled shoppers buying winter gear. Harsh wind carved beneath bridges. Bats, stunned by the cold, fell into the grass in Central Park. And homeless outreach teams fanned out across the city trying to direct vulnerable people indoors. Through it all, many unsheltered New Yorkers weathered the conditions the best they could outside, bracing themselves for future cold stretches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Cuts to NYC schools will stand after appeals court overturns budget redo

More than $370 million in cuts this year to schools across the five boroughs will stand after an appeals court ruled Tuesday that New York City lawmakers won’t have to vote again on the education department budget.The ruling overturns a lower court’s high-profile decision asking for a budget redo because of a procedural violation.While the appeals court judges found that city officials violated state law in how they passed the budget for this fiscal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Gothamist

Citing looming budget gap, NYC cuts civilian vacant positions by half

Mayor Eric Adams takes a tour of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on November 17. Adams is now ordering most city agencies to eliminate half of its vacant civilian positions as a budget-saving measure. The cuts will mean the city will not fill roughly 4,700 vacancies, according to City Hall estimates. It will not affect teachers nor uniformed vacancies in departments like police and fire. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Legal victory for homecare workers

Homecare workers recently won a major victory in the fight to recover wages they are owed. Judge David Cohen of the New York County Supreme Court ruled last week that former homecare workers employed by Premier Home Health Care Services, a major employer of such aides in Flushing and citywide, may proceed with a class action suit to be paid back wages for uncompensated 24-hour shifts.
NJ Spotlight

NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing

Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Water Main Break Floods NYC Subway Station, Suspends Service

Subway trains were still being diverted Sunday afternoon in parts of Manhattan after a morning water main break flooded a station. Water flooded the tracks of the Canal Street Station after a nearby water main break sent water pouring into the lower Manhattan stop. Trains on the 1/2/3 line were skipping a number of stops as a result.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy