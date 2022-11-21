Read full article on original website
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Florence Carmela
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Bourbon pecan sweet potato casserole will impress your guests this holiday season
Sweet, buttery, crunchy flavors and textures — combined with the zip of bourbon — make this side dish perfect for the holidays.
Epicurious
Sweet Corn Buttermilk Biscuits
I don’t know how else to say it—I think these sweet corn biscuits are perfect. And my partner, Ben, who is from the South and very picky about biscuits, thankfully agrees. They are flaky, tender, and imbued with the sunny spirit of sweet corn. Freeze-dried sweet corn works its magic here, adding all the sweetness you need.
MindBodyGreen
Spicy Maple Sweet Potatoes With Cinnamon Pepitas (aka The Ultimate Thanksgiving Side)
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. These spiced, glazed sweet potatoes are perfect for a fall gathering or Thanksgiving dinner and can be prepped ahead of time and reheated. For this...
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette
At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
Classic Hot Toddy With Wild Turkey 101: Outsider Whiskey Cocktails
The classic Hot Toddy is a wonderful wintertime warm-me-up. The whiskey-infused cocktail is not only a festive refreshment at holiday parties, but it’s also the perfect campfire accompaniment (and Granny says the spirited elixir is good for what ails ya). Oh yeah, speaking of campfires, that’s exactly where we’re whipping up our boozy brew today. But if you’re making the cocktail at your holiday party, a slow cooker on the counter is the ideal vessel. It will get more traffic than the office water cooler.
Souped out already? Try this sweet potato gratin instead
After a glorious, too-brief autumn, it feels like winter. The trees, bare arms outstretched towards the sky, are mostly free of leaves. Fat, furry squirrels leap from branch to branch, chasing one another’s tails in a mad quest for the last few acorns. The sun rises later than I’d like, and sets before I’m done writing for the day. Before long, it will be the end of this year.I’m slowly getting into holiday mode and looking for excuses to indulge. Sometimes that looks like a caramel-filled bonbon after lunch. Sometimes it might be a crisp gin martini with extra olives....
Potatoes: A Nutritious Thanksgiving Staple with History
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Everyone knows it’s not Thanksgiving without potatoes, but most people don’t know how America’s favorite vegetable ended up on our plate for this uniquely American holiday. And if you’re looking to put a modern twist on your classic Thanksgiving potatoes, we’ve got some fun new recipes courtesy of Potatoes USA to mix things up at your holiday table. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005310/en/ Potato and Turkey Pot Pie (Photo: Business Wire)
WGNtv.com
Robin shares retro recipe for Friends’ Beef Trifle
WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for the famous Beef Trifle made by Rachel on “Friends.”. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook, crumbling with the back of a spoon until browned, about 8 minutes. Add onion to ground beef and cook, stirring constantly 4 minutes. Add peas and season with salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute. Remove from heat and set aside.
The Perfect Spicy Dry Rub Recipe for Ribs, Grilled Chicken, Pork & More
Looking to make a SPICY dry rub for your ribs, chicken wings, pork butt, or sausage & cheese plate? This Memphis-style dry rub has got ya covered. In Memphis—home to some of the best pork ribs in the world—the dry rub serves as the ribs’ initial coating before smoking. And then the ribs are given an extras dousing of dry rub toward the end of the smoke, typically in lieu of a wet sauce.
