Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
wdrb.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
Wave 3
IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LMPD: Fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves 1 person dead, 2 in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes are blocked on Dixie Highway after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a...
WLKY.com
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
WHAS 11
LMPD cruiser involved in collision on Brook Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An operator of a police car and an operator of another car collided in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening, according to a Louisville Metro Police press release. Around 11 p.m., an LMPD cruiser and another car were reportedly involved in a collision at South Brook Street and...
Woman in 'critical condition' after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot and injured in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
wdrb.com
'Never afraid of failing' | Late John Y. Brown, Jr. remembered as a risk-taker with charisma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charismatic, innovative, a risk-taker. Those are just a few of the ways people describe the late John Y. Brown, Jr. Kentucky's 55th governor and the man who took Kentucky Fried Chicken to the world, died at the age of 88, his family announced Tuesday. In 1964,...
wdrb.com
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon. The shooting...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana restaurant partners with ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year. The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020. This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst...
Wave 3
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man in Louisville earlier this year, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a March shooting that resulted in another man's death. LMPD's Homicide Unit says Deion Griffey is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on March 28. According to authorities,...
wdrb.com
First road closures for Light Up Louisville took effect Wednesday, more to come
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is about to light up for the Christmas season. Light Up Louisville festivities begin Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. The event will feature thousands of Christmas lights, along with a fireworks show, live music and much more. Santa himself will even make an appearance. "Santa...
Comments / 8