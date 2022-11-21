ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

LMPD cruiser involved in collision on Brook Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An operator of a police car and an operator of another car collided in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening, according to a Louisville Metro Police press release. Around 11 p.m., an LMPD cruiser and another car were reportedly involved in a collision at South Brook Street and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

