Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Statement Suggests She Won’t Turn Her Back on Ex Kanye West

By Giovana Gelhoren
 4 days ago
As Kanye West ‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but to be involved in the drama surrounding his unfortunate and hateful anti-Semitic messages . Though The Kardashians star has since made a statement calling out his behavior, her most recent outing suggests she’s not ready to turn her back on the disgraced rapper just yet.

On Sunday Nov 20, Kardashian was seen early Christmas shopping with her 9-year-old daughter North West wearing the rapper‘s now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot shoes, Hollywood Life reported. As a reminder, Adidas cut ties with West after his hateful speech went viral.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the statement from the sports brand read on Oct 25. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”

Though Kardashian’s shoe choice might’ve been accident, we think there’s little the fashion icon leaves to chance — and it’s telling that she hadn’t worn any Kanye West designs, until now, since his troubling comments in October. And, as someone who’s gotten famous for what they wear, sending a message through her clothes wouldn’t be surprising either.

Back in Oct. 24, Kardashian released her first statement against West. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

At the time, the reality star joined a number of celebrities who spoke out against West’s hate speech. In addition to the statements, the public was also speaking out as they mobilized for West’s partners, such as Adidas, to drop him.

Though it’s tough to confirm what Kardashian was trying to say with her most recent fashion statement, we can also understand that West is the father of her four kids and that they still need to co-parent somehow. We’re wishing the best for her and their kids!

Comments / 44

Roll Tide!!!!
3d ago

they have kids together so why would she turn her back to him? That goes for all parents who share children,do what's best for your children for a change

Reply
20
Russell Bertolino
3d ago

heck no she's a digger no body else wants her she's fake takes a small army to get her ready to be seen by the public don't get to close might see the real image water lines wrinkles etc

Reply
15
Tammy Gould
3d ago

people better start paying attention to what he's saying everybody thinks he's crazy but that man's telling the truth about what's going on in Hollywood and people better sit up and take notice of what's going on in our country you think he's crazy you'll think somebody's crazy in the next five or 10 years when you realize what the hell's going on in our country if we ain't been destroyed by then

Reply(2)
19
