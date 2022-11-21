Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Statement Suggests She Won’t Turn Her Back on Ex Kanye West

As Kanye West ‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but to be involved in the drama surrounding his unfortunate and hateful anti-Semitic messages . Though The Kardashians star has since made a statement calling out his behavior, her most recent outing suggests she’s not ready to turn her back on the disgraced rapper just yet.

On Sunday Nov 20, Kardashian was seen early Christmas shopping with her 9-year-old daughter North West wearing the rapper‘s now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot shoes, Hollywood Life reported. As a reminder, Adidas cut ties with West after his hateful speech went viral.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the statement from the sports brand read on Oct 25. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”

Though Kardashian’s shoe choice might’ve been accident, we think there’s little the fashion icon leaves to chance — and it’s telling that she hadn’t worn any Kanye West designs, until now, since his troubling comments in October. And, as someone who’s gotten famous for what they wear, sending a message through her clothes wouldn’t be surprising either.

Back in Oct. 24, Kardashian released her first statement against West. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

At the time, the reality star joined a number of celebrities who spoke out against West’s hate speech. In addition to the statements, the public was also speaking out as they mobilized for West’s partners, such as Adidas, to drop him.

Though it’s tough to confirm what Kardashian was trying to say with her most recent fashion statement, we can also understand that West is the father of her four kids and that they still need to co-parent somehow. We’re wishing the best for her and their kids!

