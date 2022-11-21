Tia Mowry’s Ex May Have Responded to Her Describing the ‘Aha’ Moment She Left Their Marriage

On October 4, Tia Mowry officially filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict , her husband of 14 years with whom she shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. The Sister, Sister actress said she had an “awakening” after the passing of her grandmother and her sister’s niece that made her realize that life is short and she needed to do what made her happy, even if it meant ending her marriage.

“There was just an ‘aha’ moment in me where I said, ‘You know what? We need to tap in, see what’s really going on with your happiness. Life is short. Let’s go. Let’s start working on you and really focusing on what really, really matters here, which is at the end of the day, your peace, your joy and your happiness,’” Mowry told TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush.

Hardrict, however, seems to be processing the divorce in a much different manner. Shortly after Mowry’s appearance on Today , Hardrict took to Instagram Live and sat in silence as Nas’s song “Reminisce” played in the background.

The track name drops Tom Brady, a seeming nod to the notion that there has to be a choice between chasing a dream and keeping a relationship intact . “Reminisce, relationships ain’t the prettiest, I was stuck on the silliness, was it love that I was really in?, We don’t know until it really end, but then it’s too late, reminisce. Reminisce,” the song concludes.

Even though Hardrict was silent, his fans were not. “We’re still going to hold you down and support,” wrote one. “Everything will be ok. You know regardless she still loves you,” added another.

Even though their romantic partnership is ending, the last comment seems to be true, given Mowry’s public statement about their divorce and their plans to continue co-parenting together.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she wrote on her Instagram post announcing their separation. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry and Hardrict first met on set of the 2005 movie Hollywood Horror and were engaged a year later on Christmas Day 2006. The two tied the knot in 2008, and three years later they welcomed their son, Cree. In 2018, the exes welcomed daughter Cairo. To Mowry, her children are the crowning achievement of their marriage.

“I was able to create, with Cory, some beautiful, amazing children,” she said. “At the end of the day, are [the kids] happy, are they thriving … I feel like that is most important.” Here’s hoping that Hardrict feels similarly and the two are able to navigate co-parenting as exes in a way that is healthy for everyone.

