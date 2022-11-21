Read full article on original website
A 16-year-old has been identified as one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart store mass shooting. Fernando Chavez Jr along with five others was fatally shot and at least four others suffered injuries when gunman Andre Bing opened fire at the department store on Tuesday.A chilling "manifesto" has been found on the cellphone of the gunman, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive.
A bride-to-be, devoted dad and 16-year-old boy: These are the six victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
Six employees were killed in the attack on the Chesapeake, Virginia, branch of Walmart on 22 November 2022.Night shift team leader Andre Bing walked into the break room where 14 employees were meeting shortly after 10pm and opened fire with a pistol. He then turned the gun on himself.Those killed were Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70; Tyneka Johnson, 22; and Fernando Chavez Jr, 16.At least six other surviving victims were taken to local hospitals for further treatment, with two still hospitalised as of Friday.Here’s what we know about those whose lives were...
