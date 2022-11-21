A 16-year-old has been identified as one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart store mass shooting. Fernando Chavez Jr along with five others was fatally shot and at least four others suffered injuries when gunman Andre Bing opened fire at the department store on Tuesday.A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of the gunman, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive. A law enforcement source told...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO