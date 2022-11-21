Goodwill is coming to Madison, Grand Opening announced

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Goodwill experience is coming to Boone County as preparations are underway for Grand Opening of a new Madison Goodwill location.

Following on the heels of the recent opening of the Sophia Goodwill location, the newest Goodwill store will open next month at 700 Main St., Suite B. in Madison.

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will also be holding an open interview hiring event on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for all locations. These will include Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Cross Lanes, Elkview, Kanawha City, Lewisburg, Madison, Oak Hill, South Parkersburg, Ripley, St. Albans, Sophia, Summersville, Teays Valley, and Vienna, with open interviews being held from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

More information on Tuesday’s hiring event, as well as the Madison Goodwill location Grand Opening can be found at the Goodwill Facebook page.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for Boone County can be found here.