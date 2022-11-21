ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WV

Goodwill is coming to Madison, Grand Opening announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9teQ_0jIpdwBO00

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Goodwill experience is coming to Boone County as preparations are underway for Grand Opening of a new Madison Goodwill location.

Following on the heels of the recent opening of the Sophia Goodwill location, the newest Goodwill store will open next month at 700 Main St., Suite B. in Madison.

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will also be holding an open interview hiring event on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for all locations. These will include Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Cross Lanes, Elkview, Kanawha City, Lewisburg, Madison, Oak Hill, South Parkersburg, Ripley, St. Albans, Sophia, Summersville, Teays Valley, and Vienna, with open interviews being held from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

More information on Tuesday’s hiring event, as well as the Madison Goodwill location Grand Opening can be found at the Goodwill Facebook page.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for Boone County can be found here.

Comments / 5

Related
Lootpress

Veterans to join Oceana Christmas Parade

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Oceana has announced their upcoming Christmas Parade set to take place next week. The event, which will fall on Friday, December 3, 2022 was confirmed on Thursday in a release from the city. Additionally, it was announced that the Veterans Day Parade...
OCEANA, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship

LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
LOUISA, KY
Lootpress

Beckley food giveaway announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a food giveaway will be held on Wednesday, November 23, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. The giveaway will take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, and is being held as part of Mountaineer Food Bank’s scheduled Mobile Food Pantry distribution stops for the week.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Chipotle is coming to Beckley!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive. “I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

This must-see light display in Fayette County consists of over 150,000 lights

BECKWITH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many of us have just wrapped up Thanksgiving, but Christmas festivities are already underway or will start very soon. One local park will soon power on its 150,000 Christmas lights for people to enjoy. Starting on Thursday, December 1st, the Fayette County Park in Beckwith will be shining brightly each evening through December, except for Christmas Day and Dec. 31, as they host their annual “Lacy’s Lights” display.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley VAMC seeking caregivers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center is seeking caregivers in southern West Virginia for its Medical Foster Home Program. The program began in 2010 and recently expanded to the Beckley VA Medical Center. This program is for Veterans who are not able to live alone. The program is an alternative for nursing […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Spend a night in the historic ghost town of Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is full of both beauty and history. The Park is home to many abandoned coal mining and railroad towns that have been almost completely reclaimed by nature, but some have stood the test of time. One town...
THURMOND, WV
Ironton Tribune

Lawrence County woman named as Homemaker of the Year

A member of the Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named as Homemaker of the Year for the region by the Ohio Homemakers. Anita Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district and state offices.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy