Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52Columbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer collaboration
The new collaboration, the Bill's Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill's bakery.
Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
Norfolk Southern to buy regional railroad for $1.6 billion
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern plans to buy a regional railroad it already operates from Cincinnati for $1.62 billion. The deal announced Monday will give Norfolk Southern ownership of the busy 337-mile-long (542-kilometer-long) Cincinnati Southern Railroad that connects the Ohio city with Chattanooga, Tennessee. A Norfolk Southern subsidiary now leases the railroad and runs […]
Xenia school levy passes by single vote, recount required
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia Community Schools renewal levy is up for a recount after the levy passed by a single vote. According to the Board of Elections website, the Xenia School District requested two renewal levies on the November 8 ballot. One levy passed by 577 votes and will continue to help fund […]
Have you seen her? Middletown police looking for teen
According to a Facebook post by the Middletown Division of Police, 14-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines was last seen on Shafor Street Sunday night.
Person shows up at hospital after Dayton shooting
Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.
Huber Heights Police take father into custody in connection to son’s shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family dispute on Thanksgiving ended in shots fired. Huber Heights Police took a father into custody in connection to his son’s shooting. Crews responded to the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Authorities told our 2NEWS crew on scene the […]
Springfield man honored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group for community service
Martin, the owner of The Ability Builders, LLC, was looking to hire more employees in July so that they could expand their impact on the community.
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Person struck on I-70 in critical condition
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital […]
Crash causes delay for drivers on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday. According to West Carrollton Police, crews responded to the area of I-75 northbound around Dixie Highway at 6:30 p.m. in West Carrollton. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on its top. One person was transported […]
Water main break closes portion of Trotwood road
A section of Free Pike is closed from Denlinger Road to Camelot Road.
Crews respond to Middletown house fire
According to Butler Couty Sheriff's Office Dispatch, crews were called to 6780 Howe Rd. on Wednesday morning for a fire.
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
Bond set for Union City man accused of holding girlfriend, child captive for 6 days
During that time, Gilbert allegedly barricaded the woman inside her residence and assaulted her, said Union City police. He also allegedly cut her with a box cutter.
Suspect flees after Clark County pursuit; One in custody
A suspect fled the scene, however, a female occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody. She reportedly suffered minor injuries.
One dead, one injured after semi, tractor crash in Wayne Twp.
OSHP reported that the semi, driven by a 68-year-old Middletown man, and the tractor, operated by 63-year-old Estey Pringle of Waynesville, were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 42.
