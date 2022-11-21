Read full article on original website
Mark Dodd Knight
Mark Dodd Knight, 70, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Mark was born on September 7, 1952 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Dodd and Gloria Jean (Nipper) Knight. He was an industrial mechanic for Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant and a truck driver for Miller Transportation. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and squirrel hunting.
Family thankful for Drake Souter's leukemia recovery
This Thanksgiving, one Magnolia family’s Cornucopia, also known as the horn of plenty, runneth over. That’s because Drake Souter’s parents, Steven and Kelli Souter, and sister, Clara Beth Souter, and wife Kimberly Souter, won’t spend another Thanksgiving fretting about their son, brother, and husband, facing another year battling acute leukemia.
El Dorado couple receives Governor's Arts Awards
Two El Dorado artists are among recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards, a program of the Arkansas Arts Council. Jorge Villegas and Maria Botti Villegas received the Education Award for an Arts Educator. They are teaching artists at the South Arkansas Arts Center and in arts-in-education programs in El Dorado area public schools. Both Jorge and Maria relocated to Arkansas from Argentina.
Minden man dies in wreck near Shongaloo
Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, LA, died about 11 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck south of Shongaloo in Webster Parish. Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated the wreck on Louisiana 159 (the continuation of Arkansas 19) just south of Louisiana 2. The initial investigation revealed that...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 23, 2022: Welcome, Peoples Bank
We’re formally welcoming today Peoples Bank as a new advertising client of magnoliareporter.com. The bank makes note of its 13-month certificate of deposit special. Readers who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website, where they can learn more about this special rate and all of the other services that Peoples Bank offers. We’re happy to have Peoples Bank as a client and we’re glad the bank has chosen magnoliareporter.com as a partner in helping it spread the word to readers about its services.
SAU Celebration of Lights will follow Magnolia Christmas Parade
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on Thursday, December 1 will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. Activities in Reynolds Center begin at 3 p.m. with the first...
Muleriders dismiss Statesmen on Tuesday night in the Delta
CLEVELAND, MS – Southern Arkansas never trailed on Tuesday night as the Muleriders earned a 72-54 non-conference victory over Delta State to move above .500 at 3-2 on the season. Southern Arkansas shot 39% from the floor in the first half, but it was the effort by the Muleriders...
SAU's cross country season ends in Missouri regionals
JOPLIN, MO -- The Southern Arkansas men's and women's cross country 2022 season was wrapped up on Saturday morning as first team All-GAC graduate student Rob Kraus and second team All-GAC sophomore Logan Warren competed in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships. In the women's 6k, Warren ran to...
COVID-19 case count in Columbia County up to 18
COVID-19 cases rose to 18 in Columbia County on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,429. Total Active Cases: 18. Up two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Artists call for entries for SAAC's Annual Membership Showcase
The Visual Arts Committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado is hosting its annual SAAC Membership Showcase and invites all area artists to submit their work for the exhibit. The Membership Showcase will be held December 1-15 through in the SAAC Galleries. An artists' reception will be...
Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
