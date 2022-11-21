ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical tells story of singer's resilient life, struggles to reach the top

By Greta Phillips via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is making a stop in Philadelphia along its first North American tour.

It debuted on Broadway in 2019 and it's produced by Tina Turner herself, who was determined to tell her story her own way.

Twenty of Turner's hit songs are featured in the musical.

Since the role of Tina is played with such high energy, she's played by two actresses.

Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers each play the part of Tina every other night.

Turner grew up in small-town Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock and started singing as a teenager.

She suffered abuse, went through divorce, and lost everything she'd ever worked for, except her name.

The musical shows how she defied sexism, racism, and ageism to become the rock n' roll icon she remains today.

TINA is part of a 13-show Broadway series this season at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

It runs from Nov. 22-Dec. 4 at the Academy of Music.

