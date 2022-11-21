Read full article on original website
Conservation officers may be granted authority to address mental health emergencies under bill
Michigan lawmakers are working on what they call a “common sense” solution to an issue which has left the hands of conservation officers tied for years. Senate Bill 1172 would give conservation officers the same authority as state police to take a person in need of a mental health evaluation into protective custody.
Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps
The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan House speaker scoffs at GOP request for 2022 election probe
House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not entertain attempts by members of his own party to launch an investigation into results of Michigan’s most recent midterm, writing in a letter to the lawmaker insisting on the probe that the request itself “sounds like … this investigation would be an empty exercise.”
Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give thanks
Governor Gretchen Whitmer called Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the UAE to thank them for their service.
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes historic pick for Michigan Supreme Court vacancy
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. Whitmer, a Democrat, is announcing the selection on Tuesday. Bolden will succeed Justice Bridget Mary...
themanchestermirror.com
As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising to work with “all of Michigan.”. In truth, a massive power shift in Lansing means she likely can act on...
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Flip of Michigan legislature highlights role of fair maps
An Associated Press analysis of election data indicates that Michigan's new state legislative districts reduced the built-in advantage Republicans had enjoyed over the previous decade.
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
Amid protests, Wayne County canvassers follow statewide trend and certify midterm results
Amid calls to certify the election that at times echoed loudly in the room where the Wayne County Board of Canvassers met Tuesday, the elections panel in Michigan's largest county unanimously signed off on the results of the recent midterm election. The board's meeting — held on the final day under Michigan...
michiganradio.org
Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says 91% of its members say they’ll have to increase prices if the minimum wage hike takes effect in February.
95.3 MNC
Texas lawsuit could impact Michigan’s Prop 3
A lawsuit in Texas could have an impact on access to the abortion pill in Michigan. Michigan’s abortion rights constitutional amendment has not taken effect yet, but now a new court challenge in Texas threatens to halt abortions nationwide. Bridge Michigan reports that Friday, the anti-abortion group Alliance for...
Detroit News
Garrett Soldano joins Matt DePerno's bid to lead the Michigan GOP
Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a former candidate for Michigan governor, will run for co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party on a ticket with former attorney general hopeful Matt DePerno who is seeking to lead the state GOP. DePerno and Soldano announced their campaign on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan Republicans will...
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers
With Dems steering the Legislature next year, will ‘Stop the Steal’ participants face consequences?
wemu.org
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
bridgemi.com
Give thanks: No fall wave of COVID in Michigan
As Michigan and the nation are just weeks from beginning the fourth year of COVID-19, the signs are remarkably positive, according to new state data release Monday and Tuesday:. For the first time since July, Michigan hospitals are treating fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 positive patients. New confirmed cases fell this...
