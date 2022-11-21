Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes historic pick for Michigan Supreme Court vacancy
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. Whitmer, a Democrat, is announcing the selection on Tuesday. Bolden will succeed Justice Bridget Mary...
Michigan midterms almost official, as skeptical county canvassers certify election
Michigan’s midterm election is one vote from official after bipartisan authorities in every county, including some who had denied or doubted the 2020 election results, certified results for 2022. All 83 county boards of canvassers submitted certified results to the state Bureau of Elections by the Tuesday deadline, the...
Michigan House speaker scoffs at GOP request for 2022 election probe
House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not entertain attempts by members of his own party to launch an investigation into results of Michigan’s most recent midterm, writing in a letter to the lawmaker insisting on the probe that the request itself “sounds like … this investigation would be an empty exercise.”
Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps
The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give thanks
Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you.
Detroit News
Garrett Soldano joins Matt DePerno's bid to lead the Michigan GOP
Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a former candidate for Michigan governor, will run for co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party on a ticket with former attorney general hopeful Matt DePerno who is seeking to lead the state GOP. DePerno and Soldano announced their campaign on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan Republicans will...
Michigan Democratic candidates spent $18.7 million more than Republicans
In Michigan, state-level candidates spent $157.4 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 23, 2022. Democratic candidates spent $84.6 million and Republican candidates have spent $65.9 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/23/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 307 state-level Democrats have filed campaign finance reports with the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Here are the 10 Democratic candidates who have spent the most. ...
Lame duck will be quiet in Michigan Legislature as GOP control nears end
After the last midterm election, Michigan lawmakers voted on 300 bills and ended the term with an exhausting 21-hour day as Republicans looked to push through controversial legislation before Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took office.Don’t expect the next few weeks to look anything like that. Lawmakers may gather during the lame-duck period before their terms end Dec. 31, but the departing GOP majority isn’t likely to use its waning days to try passing...
bridgemi.com
No-fault insurance reform may be in play as Democrats take power in Michigan
Gretchen Whitmer open to working with lawmakers on changes to auto no-fault. Crash victims, care providers want to expand limits to health care reimbursements for crashes. Outgoing Republican House speaker says hasn’t seen a plan that wouldn’t increase premiums. Auto crash victims and providers may get another crack...
Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers
With Dems steering the Legislature next year, will ‘Stop the Steal’ participants face consequences?
bridgemi.com
Why Line 5 will likely remain open despite Democratic control of Lansing
Line 5 has long been a partisan issue, with Democrats mostly opposing the pipeline while Republicans support it. New Democratic leaders in Lansing say they have few plans and little power to force a shutdown. Instead, courts and diplomats will decide Line 5’s fate. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline...
95.3 MNC
Texas lawsuit could impact Michigan’s Prop 3
A lawsuit in Texas could have an impact on access to the abortion pill in Michigan. Michigan’s abortion rights constitutional amendment has not taken effect yet, but now a new court challenge in Texas threatens to halt abortions nationwide. Bridge Michigan reports that Friday, the anti-abortion group Alliance for...
michiganradio.org
Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says 91% of its members say they’ll have to increase prices if the minimum wage hike takes effect in February.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
UPMATTERS
DNR awarded $5 million to restore Michigan rivers and streams
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is the recipient of a $5 million grant to restore waterways in 14 counties across the state. The DNR is receiving the grant through the America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion program through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Upper Peninsula hunters want more control over natural resource policy
For the past century, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission has helped the state set hunting and fishing limits. The seven-member board meets once a month, at different locations throughout Michigan. At each of those meetings, the commission gathers public input and uses it – along with the best available science...
Can Michigan store owners stop shoplifters?
Can they stop someone, and prevent them from leaving the store?
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
