Michigan State

Michigan Advance

Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps

The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News

Garrett Soldano joins Matt DePerno's bid to lead the Michigan GOP

Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a former candidate for Michigan governor, will run for co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party on a ticket with former attorney general hopeful Matt DePerno who is seeking to lead the state GOP. DePerno and Soldano announced their campaign on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan Republicans will...
The Center Square

Michigan Democratic candidates spent $18.7 million more than Republicans

In Michigan, state-level candidates spent $157.4 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 23, 2022. Democratic candidates spent $84.6 million and Republican candidates have spent $65.9 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/23/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 307 state-level Democrats have filed campaign finance reports with the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Here are the 10 Democratic candidates who have spent the most. ...
Chalkbeat

Lame duck will be quiet in Michigan Legislature as GOP control nears end

After the last midterm election, Michigan lawmakers voted on 300 bills and ended the term with an exhausting 21-hour day as Republicans looked to push through controversial legislation before Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took office.Don’t expect the next few weeks to look anything like that. Lawmakers may gather during the lame-duck period before their terms end Dec. 31, but the departing GOP majority isn’t likely to use its waning days to try passing...
95.3 MNC

Texas lawsuit could impact Michigan’s Prop 3

A lawsuit in Texas could have an impact on access to the abortion pill in Michigan. Michigan’s abortion rights constitutional amendment has not taken effect yet, but now a new court challenge in Texas threatens to halt abortions nationwide. Bridge Michigan reports that Friday, the anti-abortion group Alliance for...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams

Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
UPMATTERS

DNR awarded $5 million to restore Michigan rivers and streams

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is the recipient of a $5 million grant to restore waterways in 14 counties across the state. The DNR is receiving the grant through the America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion program through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Upper Peninsula hunters want more control over natural resource policy

For the past century, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission has helped the state set hunting and fishing limits. The seven-member board meets once a month, at different locations throughout Michigan. At each of those meetings, the commission gathers public input and uses it – along with the best available science...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
