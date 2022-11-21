ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket

By Will DuPree
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTWar_0jIpdNjJ00

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Someone living in Liberty Hill is $1 million richer after matching every number except for the Powerball in a drawing held earlier this month.

The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing. This lucky individual’s ticket had all five of the white numbers drawn at that time (7-14-24-30-56) but not the red Powerball number (7).

Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket came from a QuikTrip convenience store located at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park.

Luck is apparently in the air in Central Texas because a number of people in the area have won millions off their lottery tickets in the past month. Most recently, an H-E-B grocery store in northwest Austin sold a $2 million winner to a customer. An Austinite also won $1 million from a scratch ticket bought at an Elgin store.

At the beginning of this month, another Cedar Park convenience store sold someone a Powerball ticket that earned $1 million, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history — a prize that exceeded $2 billion — went to a person who lives in California earlier this month after the money accumulated from multiple drawings with no one matching the full set of numbers. Historically, more jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania than in any other state, Powerball records show. A total of 18 winners have been recorded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, while Florida has sold the second-most jackpot-winning tickets at 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This is the most popular holiday toy in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Finding the perfect gift for your child can be difficult, especially with trends changing so frequently nowadays. That’s why it’s always nice to know what is the most popular toy on the market right now and one study by Premium Joy has the answer.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy