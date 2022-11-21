Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine
The Jeep Compass has received steady updates over the last year, from a new Altitude Package to a fully refreshed Compass for 2022. For 2023, Jeep has introduced a totally new engine for the Compass, a turbo-four with 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, as well as a host of other updates for the upcoming model year.
Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday
While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Consumer Reports.org
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
3 Reliable SUVs Under $40,000 With a Stress-Free Ownership Experience
The most reliable SUVs under $40,000 are the 2023 Subaru Forester, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, and the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross. The post 3 Reliable SUVs Under $40,000 With a Stress-Free Ownership Experience appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Neat Tool Gives Side-By-Side Dimension Comparison for Almost Any New Car
If you spend anywhere near the amount of time we do Googling the interior and exterior dimensions of new vehicles, you’ve probably realized that there isn’t a great solution for comparing two models side-by-side. There’s good news, though, because Carsized.com exists. Carsized lets users choose two late...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Gladiator Cost?
Here's a look at the price analysis concerning the top trim level, accessories, editions, and add-ons of the 2023 Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Gladiator Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Good, Cheap, or Quick: Mazda to Drop Billions in Effort to Play Catchup With EVs
Mazda is moving toward electrification but far slower than most automakers. To play catch up, the company is dumping billions into a new plan that could bring some of its EV production efforts to the United States. Automotive News reported that Mazda’s looking to spend $10.6 billion through 2030 and...
Truth About Cars
2022 TTAC Black Friday Gift Guide
We're going to be a bit quieter on Black Friday this year, but that doesn't mean we won't have a few things for you. In fact, we'll have three items for you to start with, and we may add some more, if possible. Starting off with a gift for the...
Someone Please Save This 781-Mile 2013 Chevy Corvette From CarMax
via CarMaxWith just 781 miles on the odometer, you are obligated to save it from the wrong hands.
Truth About Cars
EBay Bans Sale of Aftermarket Emissions Defeat Components
The tuning world has always had to adapt to changing laws and regulations, but the industry is grappling with tightening emissions regulations that have changed almost everything about how they can do business. Iconic Miata tuner Flyin’ Miata announced it would no longer sell completely converted cars or conversion kits because of the changes, and now eBay has banned the sale of emissions defeat devices.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Phone Arena
Apple's standard 10.9-inch iPad (2022) is on sale at special prices in all variants
Due to its late release and attractive new design with thinner-than-ever bezels and more screen real estate squeezed into a similarly compact body as its 2021 predecessor, Apple's 10th generation iPad was not expected to score very substantial discounts this holiday season. That made it pretty surprising to see B&H...
2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint: An Affordably Attractive Alternative Luxury SUV
Is the Sprint model of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio the right choice for you? Find out what this luxury SUV brings to the table. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint: An Affordably Attractive Alternative Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals on Makita, DeWalt and more
Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is here and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...
Curbed
The Great G-Wagen Sell-Off
In the wake of the $32 billion blowup at FTX this month, the ongoing fallout in the crypto industry, and a monthslong decline in prices, plenty of crypto investors who had been flush with coin until recently are suddenly very hard up. Now, it appears that some of them may be flooding the market with lightly used G-Wagens at steep discounts. “G-Wagen,” for those who may not be in the market for a car priced like a house, is a nickname for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — usually the G 63 AMG, a luxury SUV that looks like the ungainly love child of an antique hearse and a cyberpunk monster truck. As entrepreneur Marshall Haas tweeted last week, “There are currently 1,606 G Wagon’s for sale on AutoTrader right now. That’s more than I’ve ever seen. Crypto boys are hurting.” My own search on the car marketplace yielded around 1,000.
2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg?
When shopping for a truck it is important to do your research. Here are 2 of the best mpg full-size trucks. The post 2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0