Survey: 74% of Connecticut teachers want to leave profession, up dramatically from last year
As students prepare for a long Thanksgiving weekend, a new survey released Tuesday warned that most Connecticut teachers want to leave the profession due to “burnout,” low pay and “excessive mandates.”
Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'
We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board
A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
Connecticut's new Kid Governor wants to help with anxiety and depression
While Gov. Ned Lamont was reelected to lead Connecticut for a second term as governor, a new Kid Governor has been elected for a year-long term. Elected to office this month, Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez will serve as the state's 2023 Kid Governor. The fifth grader from Monroe Elementary...
Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles
Connecticut launches campaign to recruit new state healthcare workers as both government and private sector struggle to fill jobs. The post Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
CT essential worker bonuses on Monday’s special session agenda
In a special session Monday, the CT General Assembly will also address an extension of the gas tax holiday and additional energy assistance.
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
Garrett Eucalitto will replace Joseph J. Giulietti as commissioner of the CT Department of Transportation, Gov. Lamont announced.
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
Affordable housing construction begins at Branford’s Parkside Village One
BRANFORD — After nearly a decade in the making due to opposition, state, local and housing officials finally broke ground on a controversial redevelopment of one of the only two state-affiliated affordable housings in town. The $30.4 million construction at Parkside Village One on South Montowese Street that will...
Survey: Connecticut facing crippling teacher shortage
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Beyond Meat mold, risk of a rail strike, drop in home sales. Beyond Meat mold issues, the risk of a national rail strike, and a drop in home sales. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 22. Updated: 4 hours ago. A $10,000 reward is being offered...
Milford police, community to take icy plunge for Bristol
MILFORD — City police won't be left out in the cold when it comes to supporting their fellow officers from Bristol. The department is inviting the community to participate in an event sort of like the 2014 ice bucket challenge - only less comfortable. "We haven't done a fundraiser...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
CT essential workers waiting to learn if they’ll receive $1,000 bonuses are stuck in a debate between Gov. Ned Lamont, businesses and labor.
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
Connecticut lawmakers set to tackle gas tax holiday, free buses, heating assistance in special session
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State legislators will have a lot on their slate when they convene for a special session. From fare-free bus rides to the rising cost of home heating oil, lawmakers will have much to consider. The special session is expected sometime next week. It will be the final vote for a lame-duck […]
