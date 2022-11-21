ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milfordmirror.com

Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'

We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
GREENWICH, CT
milfordmirror.com

John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Affordable housing construction begins at Branford’s Parkside Village One

BRANFORD — After nearly a decade in the making due to opposition, state, local and housing officials finally broke ground on a controversial redevelopment of one of the only two state-affiliated affordable housings in town. The $30.4 million construction at Parkside Village One on South Montowese Street that will...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Survey: Connecticut facing crippling teacher shortage

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Beyond Meat mold, risk of a rail strike, drop in home sales. Beyond Meat mold issues, the risk of a national rail strike, and a drop in home sales. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 22. Updated: 4 hours ago. A $10,000 reward is being offered...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Milford police, community to take icy plunge for Bristol

MILFORD — City police won't be left out in the cold when it comes to supporting their fellow officers from Bristol. The department is inviting the community to participate in an event sort of like the 2014 ice bucket challenge - only less comfortable. "We haven't done a fundraiser...
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy