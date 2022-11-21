ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

WSAZ

New charter school approved in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes

“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

A million going to West Virginia food banks

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah

Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
STRASBURG, VA
Metro News

Coal association leader says rail strike could devastate industry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A railroad strike would have the potential to devastate the coal industry in the Mountain State, according to West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton. Thousands of railroad workers in the United States are prepared for a work stoppage by Dec. 5, the end of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
RICHWOOD, WV
Metro News

Charter schools board approves new school with focus on nursing

A new West Virginia charter school meant to give students a head start on earning nursing degrees earned approval today after agreeing to add one year of general studies curriculum. Members of the West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board, which oversees the budding system in the state, had earlier expressed...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

