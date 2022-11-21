Read full article on original website
Related
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
Demolition project in St. Albans, West Virginia on hold due to inflation
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A demolition project to tear down the old St. Albans Junior High School is looking at a bigger price tag, according to St. Albans Mayor Scott James. “We approved up to $500,000 to demolish this. We’re hoping that covers it, but we’re looking at other options because everything else has […]
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a letdown.
Where to hike in West Virginia in November
With this Thanksgiving week's warm temperatures, you may be tempted to spend some of your time off outdoors.
woay.com
Governor Justice presents $1 million to West Virginia food banks for a third year in a row
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice presented ceremonial checks for $500,000 each during his weekly COVID-19 briefing to two West Virginia food banks. Justice awarded the funds to Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Foodbank for the third year. “I promised this money in my State of...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia ski season opens, projected to make multi-million dollar economic impact
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year. Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, ski season opens in West Virginia. Ski resorts have been making snow by the tons!. Wednesday at 9 a.m., Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Timberline Mountain in Tucker County will welcome skiers and snowboarders, as well as those who just like to watch.
West Virginia DHHR warns of EBT card scams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.
WSAZ
New charter school approved in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
Metro News
West Virginia retailers eye potential rail strike this holiday shopping season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A potential rail strike could affect West Virginia retailors as stores begin to offer Black Friday deals for this holiday shopping season. “The impact would be tremendous on access to consumer goods and availability in early December,” said Bridget Lambert, president of the West Virginia Retailers Association.
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
wsvaonline.com
A million going to West Virginia food banks
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that a combined total of one million dollars will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State. Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation and Justice said during his press conference this morning that it is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
Metro News
Coal association leader says rail strike could devastate industry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A railroad strike would have the potential to devastate the coal industry in the Mountain State, according to West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton. Thousands of railroad workers in the United States are prepared for a work stoppage by Dec. 5, the end of the...
Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company
RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
Metro News
WVU’s Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force wrapping up first semester of operations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An education task force on fentanyl dangers created by West Virginia University students is ready to wrap up it’s first semester of operations. The Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force is looking ahead as they identify new ways to reach the student body and members of the at-large about the dangers of fentanyl.
Metro News
Charter schools board approves new school with focus on nursing
A new West Virginia charter school meant to give students a head start on earning nursing degrees earned approval today after agreeing to add one year of general studies curriculum. Members of the West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board, which oversees the budding system in the state, had earlier expressed...
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminders drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning.
Comments / 1