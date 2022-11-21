NYC-Born Whitman’s Restaurant Is Opening Its Biggest Location Yet in Wynwood

Founded in New York City a little more than ten years ago, Whitman’s Restaurant opened its first restaurant outside New York in South Beach earlier this year. A second location planned for Wynwood had originally set its sights on a Fall 2022 opening but will now open its doors in February or March of 2023.

“The menu is basically the same,” owner Larry Kramer told What Now on Monday. “But we’re also going to have a late-night menu, to cater to Wynwood, which has a little more late-night action.”

The restaurant will also have a full liquor license, offering cocktails on top of the usual beer and wine. This comes in addition to the brand’s proven menu of elevated comfort foods, with starters like Fried Pickles and Shishito peppers; burgers like the Juicy Lucy ( beef short rib blend patty stuffed with pimento cheese, caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce, on sesame bun ), the Turkey Burger, and the Veggie Burger; and other handhelds like the Grilled Chicken Club and the Cuban Hot Dog.

“It’s actually our biggest location yet,” Kramer said. “We’ll also have a private back room open Thursday to Saturday for private events.”

The Wynwood location will open at 240 NW 25 th St ., west of the intersection with Northwest Second Avenue , among other eateries like The Taco Stand , Uchi , and La Tiendita Taqueria .

