EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
EW.com
Mariah Carey's kids join her sweet 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
The legally unofficial (but, honestly, kind of official) Queen of Christmas made her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair. Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end of the event, just before Santa Claus' sleigh arrived at 34th Street in Manhattan.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
EW.com
Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch
Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
EW.com
Oscar nominee under The Masked Singer's Scarecrow mask reveals why she eliminated herself
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Scarecrow is done spooking The Masked Singer crowd — on her own terms. After her rendition of "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, the Halloween-worthy contestant pulled somewhat of a first for the show, by deciding to unmask herself before the first vote of the evening. Previously, season 4's Gremlin, who was revealed to be Mickey Rourke, abruptly took off his costume when it all got to be too much, but in Scarecrow's case, she knew she wanted to eliminate herself and it all was for a good cause.
EW.com
Flavor Flav has the time of his life at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul felt the flavor of love from Flavor Flav at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As the 60-year-old pop icon performed her signature hit "Straight Up" during NBC's broadcast of the annual holiday event, the camera cut to Flav, who stood up from his seat to cheer on her set while waving a set of pom-poms.
EW.com
Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'
Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
EW.com
National Dog Show host mistakenly says sheepdog Rihanna was named 'after a Fleetwood Mac song'
The 2022 National Dog Show got off to a hilariously confusing start involving Rihanna and Fleetwood Mac (yes). While introducing the competitors in the Herding Category, announcer David Frei mistakenly told viewers during the live NBC broadcast that Rihanna, an Old English sheepdog, was "named after a Fleetwood Mac song."
EW.com
Watch Anne Heche sing 'Amazing Grace' with What Remains crew on last day of filming
The late Anne Heche and the production team of one of her final movies, What Remains, came together in song on the last day of filming. Heche, who died Aug. 11 at the age of 53, celebrated wrapping the project with a rendition of "Amazing Grace" at Victory Baptist Church outside Amarillo, Tex., last October, per exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the film shared with PEOPLE.
EW.com
Why The Masked Singer's Snowstorm has Bob Saget to thank for us all finding out she can sing
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Masked Singer. It was ladies' night on the season 8 semifinals of The Masked Singer on Thursday. For the first time in the show's history, only women competed in the penultimate episode, which saw Snowstorm, Harp, and the Lambs singing for a chance to win the Golden Mask Trophy. Thanksgiving spirit abounded, with the panelists and contestants revealing things that they were grateful for. And, because this is The Masked Singer, a grown adult dressed as a gobbling turkey presented clues throughout.
EW.com
Gwendoline Christie says Wednesday is 'the first time I've ever felt beautiful on screen'
Gwendoline Christie was walking through a field when she got the text saying Tim Burton wanted to meet with her about Netflix's new series Wednesday. If that weren't enough of a shock, Burton later offered her the part of Principal Larissa Weems. And he'd give her the freedom to help create the character.
EW.com
James Van Der Beek says his daughter discovered his cry-face meme and uses it on him
The infamous Dawson Leery crying meme has found a new (and apropos) audience. Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek, the face behind the viral meme, shared that his eldest daughter Olivia, 12, has discovered the viral meme — and even uses it on him when necessary. "For some...
EW.com
What's the deal with the random guy on the island in Glass Onion?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It turns out Daniel Craig isn't the only actor to appear in both Knives Out films. Longtime friend and collaborator of writer-director Rian Johnson, Noah Segan, is also in both movies — playing two different characters. Segan...
EW.com
How James Gunn embraced Christmas chaos with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy have faced their fair share of interstellar threats over the years. Since 2014, this crew of cosmic weirdos has faced off against foes like Ronan, Ego, Thanos, and Groot's raging teenage hormones. Their latest entry, the festive Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, is a decidedly lower-stakes adventure — but one that's no less fun.
EW.com
Lena Dunham didn't even know she was in a feud with Melissa Joan Hart: 'I've never met Melissa Joan Hart'
Lena Dunham is gonna need Clarissa to explain this one to her. Earlier this month, a rumor spread on the anonymous Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claiming that the Girls creator was longtime "frenemies" with Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart. According to unverified submissions, the women's feud somehow involved a TV writer, daddy Dunham, Anjelica Huston, and child drag queens. Following? Neither are either of the supposed rivals.
EW.com
Keegan-Michael Key returns as substitute teacher Mr. Garvey to school Peppa Pig, Dora the Explorer, and more
Ya done messed up, D'rah. Keegan-Michael Key reprised his Key & Peele role as Mr. Garvey, an inner-city substitute teacher who has trouble pronouncing the names of his middle-class white students, for a new Paramount+ ad. While atop Paramount Mountain, Mr. Garvey prepares to teach some of Paramount+'s most beloved...
EW.com
Why Noah Baumbach decided to adapt White Noise: 'I don't know what 'unfilmable' means'
Don DeLillo's 1985 novel White Noise details how an "airborne toxic event" interrupts the family life of a "Hitler studies" professor named Jack Gladney, his secrets-keeping wife Babette, and their brood of children. The dense, satirical, and mortality-obsessed tome was long deemed unfilmable, although not by writer-director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story) whose adaptation of DeLillo's book arrives in theaters on Friday with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig playing the two leads.
