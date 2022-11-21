ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State's Carter Starocci Poised for Another Showcase

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448iJP_0jIpc6dA00

Starocci gets an NCAA rematch with Mekhi Lewis in the main event of the NWCA All-Star Classic.

Three Penn State wrestlers take center stage Tuesday at the NWCA All-Star Classic, an early season showcase event for collegiate wrestling.

Returning NCAA champs Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will join teammate Greg Kerkvliet in the unique exhibition match in Austin, Texas. Starocci, a two-time NCAA champ, will wrestle the evening's marquee bout at 174 pounds against Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis.

Starocci defeated Lewis in overtime in the 2022 NCAA finals to win his second national championship. Lewis, a 2019 national champ, is ranked second nationally behind Starocci, according to InterMat Wrestling . Their bout will serve as the match's nightcap.

One bout prior, Kerkvliet will take on Iowa's Anthony Cassioppi in a potential heavyweight final preview. Kerkvliet is ranked second nationally, while Cassioppi is No. 4.

Brooks, a two-time NCAA champ, will take on Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen at 184. Brooks and Keckeisen are ranked 1-2 in the country. Brooks is 8-0 in his career against Keckeisen, according to Flowrestling.

The NWCA All-Star Classic is an exhibition, and bouts do not count toward wrestlers' official won-loss records.

How to Watch the NWCA All-Star Classic

Flowrestling will stream the NWCA All-Star Class starting at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 22. The event will be available through the Flowrestling app or online at Flowrestling.org .

The NWCA All-Star Classic will include 15 bouts featuring many of the top male and female college wrestlers in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koz8P_0jIpc6dA00
Penn State's Carter Starocci and Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis will wrestle a rematch of their 2022 NCAA final in the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday.

Raj Mehta/USA Today Sports

Big Win for Shayne Van Ness

Penn State redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness upset No. 14 Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan 5-3 to win the 149-pound bracket at the Black Knight Invite last weekend. Five Penn State wrestlers won individual titles, with defending NCAA champ Max Dean earning the OW award.

Penn State dominated the event, turning the finals into a team wrestle-off at three weight classes. Among the more interesting results occurred at 157, where freshman Levi Haines defeated teammate Terrell Barraclough 2-1. Barraclough was ranked 31st nationally, according to InterMat.

At 141, 11th-ranked Beau Bartlett defeated teammate David Evans 3-1 in sudden victory, and 17th-ranked Alex Facundo (165) majored teammate Matt Lee at 165.

Dean scored two pins and a major decision en route to the 197-pound title. Freshman Gary Steen placed third at 125.

Penn State Flips Two Cornell Commits

Brothers Erik and Mason Gibson, who had committed to Cornell, announced over the weekend that they will wrestle for Penn State instead. The two made their announcements within hours of each other, according to Flowrestling .

Up Next

Penn State resumes its dual-meet schedule with a pair of road matches at Rider (Dec. 2) and Lehigh (Dec. 4).

