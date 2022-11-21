Opening Line: Purdue Favored in Old Oaken Bucket Game at Indiana

Indiana football (4-7) concludes the 2022 season with a rivalry matchup against Purdue (7-4) in the Old Oaken Bucket game in Bloomington, Ind.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On the heels of an emotional win at Michigan State on Saturday, Indiana will finish the 2022 season with a rivalry game against Purdue.

The Boilermakers are favored by 10.5 points, and the over/under is set at 55.5 points for the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana. This game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Last year, Purdue dominated Indiana in a 44-7 blowout in West Lafayette, Ind., and the Boilermakers lead the all-time series 75-42-6 with a 5-5 record in the last 10 matchups.

Indiana snapped its seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a thrilling double-overtime win at Michigan State to claim the Old Brass Spittoon and move to 4-7 on the season. The Hoosiers scored the final 25 points of the game to win 39-31, overcoming a 17-point deficit with 6:17 left in the third quarter.

Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9 at home on Saturday, improving its record to 7-4. Aidan O'Connell threw two touchdown passes, and the Boilermakers' defense recovered a fumble and intercepted Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman in the third quarter.

Purdue and Iowa are tied atop the Big Ten West division with a 7-4 overall record and a 5-3 mark in conference play. Iowa holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after a 24-3 win at Purdue on Nov. 5. This means the Boilermakers need to defeat Indiana and hope for an Iowa loss at home to Nebraska in order to win the Big Ten West.

For Iowa, it's simple – beat Nebraska and face the winner of No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

