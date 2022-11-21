MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — Early on Wednesday morning the Bedford Fire Department reports responding to a house that was engulfed in flames. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Road in Moneta where they report finding heavy fire coming from a single-story home. In a video attached to a Facebook post, fire can be seen aggressively coming out of the side of the home as well as the front door. Firefighters immediately started a defensive attack on the fire and brought it under control.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO