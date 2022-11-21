Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
NRHD says flu cases nearing first peak in NRV
CHRISTIANSBUG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District says there’s usually two different peaks of flu during the fall and winter. The health district’s models suggest the first seasonal peak is near. “Flu is early this year,” NRHD Epidemiologist Jason Deese said. “There’s nothing special about the...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Joint Community Thanksgiving Worship held
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service held its first joint worship with the Town of Dublin ministries. Retired Pastor and member of The Pulaski Ministerial Association, Terrie Sternberg says the group has tried for many years...
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battle Bedford house fire Wednesday morning
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — Early on Wednesday morning the Bedford Fire Department reports responding to a house that was engulfed in flames. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Road in Moneta where they report finding heavy fire coming from a single-story home. In a video attached to a Facebook post, fire can be seen aggressively coming out of the side of the home as well as the front door. Firefighters immediately started a defensive attack on the fire and brought it under control.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
WSLS
Weekend weather to stay mild between rounds of scattered showers, wind
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful Thanksgiving, we find ourselves situated smack-dab in the middle of two fronts. All this results in is the chance for a few showers Friday morning. These will be light - if anything. Following the passage of these systems, the wind will turn out...
WDBJ7.com
Henry Public Service Authority gets grant to modernize water service lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Henry County Release) - The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been awarded $6,165,600 from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW) to modernize water service lines in the Fieldale community. About 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe will be replaced with...
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount
Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority working to reduce compound chemical found in Spring Hollow reservoir
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce the amount of a chemical compound, hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, in the Spring Hollow reservoir. At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the executive director of the water authority said the department is increasing water testing and sampling at...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for making threats against Danville school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N cleared
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N is causing delays and has closed the right lane and shoulder. The crash was at mile marker 6, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WSLS
Happy Thanksgiving! Mild afternoon weather continues, two rain chances this holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thanksgiving!. The day starts out seasonably chilly with patchy frost around. High clouds drift in and out of the area at times, but that won’t pose any threat to our plans. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 50s in the mountains and lower 60s elsewhere!
The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
WSET
Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
