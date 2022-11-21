ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

NRHD says flu cases nearing first peak in NRV

CHRISTIANSBUG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District says there’s usually two different peaks of flu during the fall and winter. The health district’s models suggest the first seasonal peak is near. “Flu is early this year,” NRHD Epidemiologist Jason Deese said. “There’s nothing special about the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Joint Community Thanksgiving Worship held

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service held its first joint worship with the Town of Dublin ministries. Retired Pastor and member of The Pulaski Ministerial Association, Terrie Sternberg says the group has tried for many years...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple fire departments battle Bedford house fire Wednesday morning

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — Early on Wednesday morning the Bedford Fire Department reports responding to a house that was engulfed in flames. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Road in Moneta where they report finding heavy fire coming from a single-story home. In a video attached to a Facebook post, fire can be seen aggressively coming out of the side of the home as well as the front door. Firefighters immediately started a defensive attack on the fire and brought it under control.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount

Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for making threats against Danville school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N cleared

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N is causing delays and has closed the right lane and shoulder. The crash was at mile marker 6, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
WVNS

The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
HINTON, WV
WSET

Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy