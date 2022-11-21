Read full article on original website
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
valleynewslive.com
NDSU cheerleaders are defending former coach following allegations
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a story we brought to you first. Our investigative team uncovered allegations of abuse against Verona Winkler, the former NDSU cheer coach. “I guess I was just saddened,” said a former NDSU cheerleader from 2008 to 2011. Kristina Wood, who...
Hilarious Mishap On a Fargo, North Dakota Business Sign. “Don-ut” See it?
Every now and again you see something that can't be unseen and it's too funny you can't not share. This is one of those moments! For anyone who has been following along even a little bit. My boyfriend and I moved to the St. Cloud area back in August from Fargo, ND.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Wildlife 38th Annual Buck Show Results
Submitted by Trevar Hanson (NewsDakota.com) The 38th Annual Buck Show was put on last night by the Barnes County Wildlife Club at the Eagles in Valley City. There were 30 deer brought in to be shown off. There were 9 junior deer, 15 senior deer, and 6 non eligible deer. There was some tough hunting with the early snow, but we had a great showing of what our members and county residents harvested this year during deer season. I want to thank all of the volunteers that help with the buck show. This wouldn’t happen without them. We have about 20 volunteers who do everything from check in to scoring the deer to working a computer and printing the scoresheets. I would also like to thank the hunters out there for bringing their deer in whether they scored well or not is not the point of our show we are wanting people just to bring in what they had fun hunting in the field.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
kvrr.com
North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
thesource.com
Lil Durk Affiliate Lamron Quan and KD Shoot and Kill Each Other in North Dakota
According to several news reports, two men shot and killed one another after an argument Saturday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, and it was later discovered the two men knew each other, with one of them being an affiliate of Chicago drill star Lil Durk. The report states that the...
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
valleynewslive.com
Death investigation underway in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a death in Wahpeton. Authorities say the body was found on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the town. The cause of death and the identity of the person is not being released at this time.
kfgo.com
State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
valleynewslive.com
Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson. This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
