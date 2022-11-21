ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

NDSU cheerleaders are defending former coach following allegations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a story we brought to you first. Our investigative team uncovered allegations of abuse against Verona Winkler, the former NDSU cheer coach. “I guess I was just saddened,” said a former NDSU cheerleader from 2008 to 2011. Kristina Wood, who...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Barnes County Wildlife 38th Annual Buck Show Results

Submitted by Trevar Hanson (NewsDakota.com) The 38th Annual Buck Show was put on last night by the Barnes County Wildlife Club at the Eagles in Valley City. There were 30 deer brought in to be shown off. There were 9 junior deer, 15 senior deer, and 6 non eligible deer. There was some tough hunting with the early snow, but we had a great showing of what our members and county residents harvested this year during deer season. I want to thank all of the volunteers that help with the buck show. This wouldn’t happen without them. We have about 20 volunteers who do everything from check in to scoring the deer to working a computer and printing the scoresheets. I would also like to thank the hunters out there for bringing their deer in whether they scored well or not is not the point of our show we are wanting people just to bring in what they had fun hunting in the field.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
CASSELTON, ND
gowatertown.net

Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire

LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
LISBON, ND
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Death investigation underway in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a death in Wahpeton. Authorities say the body was found on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the town. The cause of death and the identity of the person is not being released at this time.
WAHPETON, ND
kfgo.com

State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
FARGO, ND

