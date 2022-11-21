ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Maxwell’s details its annual Magical Christmas Festival

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNLZn_0jIpasXr00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s just announced its third “Magical Christmas” Festival is set to open on Dec. 2 at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, located at 12908 Bell St.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone out to Maxwell’s to light up their holidays and have

some country fun!,” said Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm and Maxwell’s

Magical Christmas. “We’ve made it easy for folks to park their cars and ride to the entrance on

our Grain Trains and take in over one million lights and displays with seasonal fun throughout

our farm.”

Borger added that “families will be greeted with a 30-foot tall Christmas tree featuring 20,000 lights in the middle of the Green Acres area.” The farm also has “a 50-foot tall pixel tree with 20,000 pixels dancing with designs and colors. It’s topped off with an 8-foot, 3-dimensional star. Folks should be able to see the tree from I-27,” adds Borger. “A walking trail of lights with a 100-foot tunnel of lights provides a perfect holiday photo op with friends and family.”

In addition, the festivities will feature Santa Claus every night as he makes his grand entrance at 6 p.m. while kids will have the chance to take their pictures with Santa at no additional cost, announced Maxwell’s

“Our 16-foot tall LED Walk-Through Ornament, 9’ Lighted Giant Santa Hat, 9-foot tall

Lighted Snowflake, and 9-foot tall Lighted Star are perfect for taking your own family

Christmas photos,” said Borger.

In addition, the festival will feature performances from area Youth Choirs throughout the season along with fun holiday activities including Apple Cannons, Jumping Pillows, Giant Jump Pad and more.

Maxwell’s noted that a Christmas hayride will be available along with a concession stand which will have brisket frito pie, turkey legs, kettle corn, and funnel cakes among other delicious dishes.

Individuals can purchase their tickets online for $15.95 or at the gate for $20.95. Maxwell noted that kids two and under will get in for free.

The hours of operation are Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, and Dec. 16-23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
987thebomb.com

Where You Can Have A Big Time In The Small Town For Christmas

The holiday season is officially upon us. There will be lights, shopping, photos of screaming children sitting on the lap of a cosplaying old man, and festivals. Here are the small towns where you can have a big time for Christmas. Sunray Lions Christmas Parade, Dec 5. Sunray will be...
PAMPA, TX
canyonnews.com

Umbarger community comes together for 71st annual sausage festival

After two years of not serving the traditional meal in parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger opened its doors Sunday for its 71st annual sausage festival. “We are glad to be serving meals again because of the fellowship of people that we haven’t seen for two years,” public relations chairman Harold Artho said. The parish goal was to serve 2,000 meals.
UMBARGER, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Giving Away Thanksgiving Meals

The Bethesda Outreach Center has exceeded its expectations, by serving a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. The outreach ministry of the Trinity Fellowship Church provides full Thanksgiving dinners, including a frozen turkey for Amarillo families. This year, they’ve collected 1-thousand 30 bags of items for the dinner and...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Help 4 the Holidays information and donation list

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – KAMR Local 4 News and Townsquare Media have partnered with 20 local nonprofit agencies to offer goods and resources to households in need in the Amarillo area, including hygiene items, over-the-counter medication, food, and clothing. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, the “Help 4 the Holidays” initiative will collect donations of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Staying healthy and happy over the holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s grubbing time! The Thanksgiving holiday brings plenty of good eating: turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, cakes and pies, just to name a few. “Number one is we need to ratchet down our expectations about what portion sizes should be like,” said Dr. Rodney Young, M.D., a Family Physician […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Wet Nose Wednesday: Mugsy Needs A Home

This week’s “Wet Nose Wednesday” is the perfect pup. Mugsy as some German Shepard and some “Heinz 57”. He is a one-year-old bundle of joy. Laid back and gentle, he likes to play catch and munch treats. He has all of his shots, has been neutered and chipped, and can head home with you today! Call Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare at 806 378-9032 or drop by 3501 South Osage.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

7th Annual Panhandle gives campaign underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Gives started its seventh annual campaign on Monday and has raised over 50% of its goal as of Nov.24. The organization is helping non-profits in the Panhandle raise money, by spearheading nine days of giving. “The Panhandle gives is just to elevate philanthropy across the Texas Panhandle,” said Broc Carter, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless individuals year-round, and today its clients are thankful. Coming Home Amarillo started in 2018 and this year the program has helped 189 homeless individuals obtain long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. “We...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cold temperatures for the weekend

Good morning, everyone! It will be another cold day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be moderate from the north, around 16 mph. The high for today will be around 43 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 40’s and 50’s range. Forecast snow totals for this afternoon […]
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy