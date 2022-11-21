Elvis dancing his way to East Texas

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Elvis impersonator, Moses Snow, joined East Texas Live to promote his upcoming tribute show, Tupelo to Vegas.

The show highlights Elvis’ whole career ranging from the early days in Tupelo all the way to his Vegas days in the 70’s.

The show is scheduled for Nov. 26 at the River Oaks Event Center and starts at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, call 817-251-1316 or visit their website .



