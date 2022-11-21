ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Elvis dancing his way to East Texas

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GIh2_0jIpalc000

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Elvis impersonator, Moses Snow, joined East Texas Live to promote his upcoming tribute show, Tupelo to Vegas.

Bear Creek Smokehouse owner shares Thanksgiving secret, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy’

The show highlights Elvis’ whole career ranging from the early days in Tupelo all the way to his Vegas days in the 70’s.

The show is scheduled for Nov. 26 at the River Oaks Event Center and starts at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, call 817-251-1316 or visit their website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jIpalc000


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Starkville Daily News

Connie Forde: Friend of Starkville for over 35 years

Over the past 35 years, Connie Forde has become a face that many Starkvillians will recognize. Though she was born in Bay Springs, Forde spent three decades working at Mississippi State University, where she, her husband, and her twin sister were all professors. Forde reflected on her unusual story, and how she and her husband became professors at the same time.
STARKVILLE, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
TUPELO, MS
Starkville Daily News

Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News

With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Oxford Police release information about parking, shuttles, traffic changes ahead of Ole Miss, Mississippi State game

Oxford police say they are ready for Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans to have a fun and safe time celebrating one of the state’s oldest rivalries. “We will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.” Oxford police said. “Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.”
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
OXFORD, MS
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for New Albany woman

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker, of New Albany. She is described as four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. According to MBI, Decker was last seen wearing a purple blouse, denim skirt, rubber […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
WLBT

85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O’Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo

Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy