Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Social Security increases coming soon for Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
FanSided
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
NBC Chicago
Bears Playing Justin Fields Vs. Jets Would Be Insane Act of Gross Negligence
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot Wednesday at Halas Hall. He was open and honest about the left shoulder separation he suffered in the final minutes of the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't deflect or dodge when asked how it feels and impacts his ability to play quarterback.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander Has Five Real Landing Sports, According to Insider
MLB insider Jon Heyman lists the Dodgers among five teams most likely to sign Justin Verlander, although it's unclear whether he has any inside information.
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
Red Sox Acquire Ex-Yankees Prospect in Trade With Pirates
This prospect was once one of the hottest hitters in New York's farm system, before he was traded away in 2021
